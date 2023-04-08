David Moyes shrugs of fans’ disapproval as West Ham claim big win at Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Moyes shrugs of fans’ disapproval as West Ham claim big win at Fulham

By Press Association
David Moyes admits he can do nothing to stop criticism from West Ham fans (Gareth Fuller/PA)
David Moyes admits he can do nothing to stop criticism from West Ham fans (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Manager David Moyes admitted he could do nothing to stop criticism from West Ham fans as he faced negativity during an important victory at Fulham.

Harrison Reed’s own goal gave the Hammers a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage, their first league victory on the road since August.

It was also enough to take Moyes’ men up to 13th in the table and three points clear of the bottom three.

While the win, coming on the back of a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle in midweek, gives West Ham some breathing space, their first shot on target did not come until the 55th minute.

By that point Reed had unfortunately turned a Jarrod Bowen cross past Bernd Leno as Fulham ended the game with 77 per cent possession, having had 16 shots on the visitors’ goal.

While the Hammers supporters saw just a second away win of the campaign, there was still some ill-feeling towards Moyes with chants of “You don’t know what you’re doing” aimed in his direction as he substituted Danny Ings on the hour and there was also a ‘Moyes out’ banner on display.

Asked what he thought of the criticism, Moyes replied: “I can’t really answer that, can I?

“They can do that if they choose to do so…”

When it was put to him the negativity could put pressure on his players, he added: “It can do, yes.

“But I have to say the players’ response and the way they have gone about it after the midweek result and pulled together to get a result which they did do, magnificently led by Declan (Rice) and the players. I have to say it was a really good strong performance.

“It is not just the second away win of the season but a second win in a week. Two clean sheets in a week. Two 1-0 victories in a week.

“In our position I knew we had to win some away games and we dogged it out today and found a way of getting a result, nicked a bit of a goal and getting a chance. Fulham played well at times but we defended really well. We made it difficult for them.”

Fulham have now lost four league games in a row as their hopes of European qualification continue to dwindle.

Head coach Marco Silva watched on from the stands as he serves a two-match ban following his sending off against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

The fact his talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic still faces six games on the sidelines having been hit with an eight-match ban in the same encounter will also concern Silva, who felt the West Ham goal should have been ruled out.

“I think everyone could see it was handball (in the build-up),” he said.

“Everyone saw it. My players, the ones that were involved in the situation, told me straight away that it was handball.

“How it is possible with VAR, the VAR didn’t check, tell the referee it was a clear handball from the player and of course the goal should be disallowed and in that moment it should be 0-0, not 1-0 to West Ham.

“It is up to us to keep working, we have not stopped working, not just because we didn’t get three points today that we have stopped.

“The players work hard and the last week was a good example. We are not confident and the last few results impacted that.

“We know the standards we have to get to and we have to do much better to win three points again.”

