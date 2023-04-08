Erling Haaland strikes twice as Manchester City keep up title pursuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erling Haaland strikes twice as Manchester City keep up title pursuit

By Press Association
Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his 30th goal of the Premier League season (Adam Davy/PA)
Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his 30th goal of the Premier League season (Adam Davy/PA)

Erling Haaland kept Manchester City’s title hopes alive with goals either side of half-time in his side’s 4-1 victory over Southampton at St Mary’s.

The Norway striker broke the deadlock with a header on 45 minutes before Jack Grealish made it two after the restart.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 30th goal was a beautiful bicycle-kick finish, with the visitors only able to claw one back through Sekou Mara.

That was quickly cancelled out when Kevin De Bruyne drew a penalty, allowing Haaland’s substitute Julian Alvarez to share the glory as he fired in the spot-kick.

One of Haaland’s 28 goals going into Saturday’s contest came in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium in October against a Saints side then managed by Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Two managers later, and with the sides separated by 41 points, Ruben Selles’ men looked to get something started early on a sunny south coast evening when Carlos Alcaraz took possession at the right of the area but found himself without a viable option at the far post as he sent the ball across the face of goal.

City tested Gavin Bazunu inside the first five minutes, Ilkay Gundogan finding Grealish who forced a good save out of the Saints shot-stopper with a drive from 15 yards out.

The visitors were on the brink of danger when an alert Kamaldeen Sulemana intercepted De Bruyne’s short corner inside his own half and broke free with Nathan Ake in hot pursuit.

The 21-year-old charged into City’s half but miscontrolled at the end of his run allowing keeper Ederson to smother the ball.

The moment seemed to lift Saints’ spirits, however, and they were soon back on the attack as Mohamed Elyounoussi directed the ball into the area, hoping to find Alcaraz who bent forward but could not get his head on the cross.

Though City enjoyed over 70 per cent of possession the hosts did well to largely shut down Haaland, who had only taken four touches as the match approached the 40-minute mark.

He had doubled that tally by half-time, missing a header before making one count as he connected with De Bruyne’s cross from the left and nodded his 29th goal of the season – six more than Southampton had collectively scored – past Bazunu.

City missed an early chance to double their advantage after the restart when Grealish cut back to Gundogan, who drove into the area but fired just wide of the right post.

Jack Grealish celebrates after scoring City's second goal
Jack Grealish celebrates after scoring City’s second goal (Adam Davy/PA)

But it was not long before Grealish, who had been bright throughout the first period, threatened again as he sent a sharp strike at Bazunu, who made the initial low stop but could not hang on to the rebound.

That proved costly as the England international pounced and fired home, 10 minutes later turning provider when he patiently wove into the area before crossing to Haaland, who finished spectacularly.

Saints ensured the visitors would not head home with a clean sheet when substitute Moussa Djenepo neatly evaded two opponents and fed Mara, who sent a low strike past Ederson.

It took City just three minutes to restore their three-goal advantage when Kyle Walker-Peters brought down De Bruyne, the referee pointed to the spot and Alvarez, who had come on for Haaland in the 75th minute, fired home to seal victory.

