Pep Guardiola continues to be impressed by ‘remarkable’ Erling Haaland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Pep Guardiola continues to be impressed by ‘remarkable’ Erling Haaland

By Press Association
Erling Haaland (left) continues to impress his manager Pep Guardiola (PA)
Erling Haaland (left) continues to impress his manager Pep Guardiola (PA)

Pep Guardiola agrees Erling Haaland is on a trajectory that could reach the levels of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi but believes only time will tell if his striker will be counted among the greatest to ever play the game.

The Manchester City striker moved within touching distance of the Premier League single-season scoring record, 34, jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole after bagging a brace in his side’s 4-1 victory over Southampton.

That brought the Norway international’s tally to 30 in his maiden season, with nine matches still left in the campaign to make history.

Southampton v Manchester City – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scored two against Southampton (PA)

Guardiola said: “You see how many games Erling has played…so you compare the goals in the same amount of games (with) Cristiano or Messi.

“It’s quite similar in terms of Cristiano. I think Messi is a very complete player, Messi can play wherever. The other two, Cristiano and Erling are a machine, I think that level. But Erling knows that the other two guys dominated during two decades, not just one year or two years.

“For two decades in world football they were scoring and winning titles and doing absolutely everything. I think football is a better place mainly thanks to Cristiano and Messi, what they have done for our business.

“Erling is just 22 years old, he is arriving in the toughest league in the world, I can say that because I have been in other leagues, and doing what he has done is quite remarkable.”

Southampton largely limited Haaland for the majority of the second half, the prolific striker taking just four touches by the 36th minute when the score still remained 0-0.

He came close to netting his 29th when he nodded just wide of the far post before putting his side ahead with a header on the stroke of half-time, set up by  Kevin De Bruyne’s 100th assist – good for the fifth most on the all-time Premier League list and the fastest man to reach a century.

Jack Grealish fired City’s second before turning provider for Haaland, the Norwegian cracking 30 with a stylish bicycle kick finish. Substitute Sekou Mara denied the visitors a clean sheet before a spot-kick from Julian Alvarez – who replaced Haaland on 69 minutes – sealed the win.

It was Haaland’s first game back after missing last weekend’s Liverpool victory with injury, something Guardiola said his striker is more susceptible to thanks to his six foot, four inch frame – one way in which his boss believes he differs from the rarely-hurt Messi and Ronaldo.

The other difference, believes Guardiola, is because “he’s happy”. The boss explained: “He’s always smiling. Messi when he scored just two goals, not three, was upset just because he didn’t score the third but Erling is all the time in an incredible mood.

“Even in the bad moments at the beginning of the season he arrived at training sessions with the biggest smile, saying ‘hi’ to everyone. Not just on the pitch, that’s obvious, but every day the impact in the locker room, off the pitch has been massive. I have the feeling, maybe I’m wrong, that he is so happy with us, and that is really good.”

Southampton v Manchester City – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Southampton and manager Ruben Selles are fighting for survival (PA)

While five consecutive wins keep Manchester City’s title hopes alive, bottom club Southampton will need to quickly come up with answers ahead of next week’s meeting with Crystal Palace, followed by a trip to league leaders Arsenal in two weeks’ time.

Boss Ruben Selles said: “I don’t waste my time watching the table. I think it’s the work for a lot of people. I look at my team, I try to get the very best of the situation, and we are still there.

“We are still alive, and we can put in some good performances like today. I believe in what we are doing and we are going to continue doing it because we know Arsenal is one game. In one game we are there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Marc Deanie. Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ?soulmate? and Perthshire camping trip Picture shows; Missing Fife dad Reece Rodger and partner Paula Airzee. N/A. Supplied by Paula Airzee Date; Unknown
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
2
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
3
Dundee chef and Great British Menu 2023 Champion of Champions Adam Handling.
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
4
Milltown Cottage has amazing views from its huge windows. Image: Savills.
Stunning £900k Highland Perthshire home has unbeatable views across Loch Tay
5
Tony Watt applauds Dundee United fans. Image: SNS
Tony Watt claims he wasn’t wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star…
6
One of the firefighters John Buist, pictured in 1960. Image: Fire Brigades Union
Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured
7
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
8
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
9
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
10
Togs for Tots, chair Jill Smith, secretary Pauline MacDougall and volunteer Angela Giacchetto inside its current premises.
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises

More from The Courier

Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol-Anne.
5 clues that helped police snare Fife killer Ross Taggart
George Oliver has been jailed.
Victim's family say prison sentence not long enough for Fife man who forced boy's…
Easter treats: Ginger hot cross bun trifle and Easter bunny cupcakes
Ian Riches form the Woodland Working Group at Kinclaven.
Former submariner praises Perth 'rhodie-bashing' perks
Terror experts blast Scotland's 10-year wait for 'torture flights' truth
Theo Bair. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Theo Bair thanks Perth fans for 'moment of class' in response…
Ian Campbell praised Arbroath's spirit in the Dundee draw. Image: SNS
Ian Campbell praises Arbroath 'collective spirit' as they stretch unbeaten run to 7 games…
Pars manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
James McPake praises 'never beaten' Dunfermline and 'scenes' from Pars fans after coming from…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises 'exciting…
2
Linlathen Store was closed for several hours. Image: Supplied
Shopkeeper taken to hospital after alleged stabbing during attempted robbery at Dundee newsagent

Editor's Picks

Most Commented