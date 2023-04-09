Crown Jewels to be projected on to Tower of London to tell story of coronations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crown Jewels to be projected on to Tower of London to tell story of coronations

By Press Association
The King with the Queen Consort (Chris Jackson/PA)
The King with the Queen Consort (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Crown Jewels will be projected on to the Tower of London before touring UK landmarks under plans to tell the story of coronations to thousands of people.

The jewels will be projected on to the famous London landmark in autumn before touring the length and breadth of the country.

The Crown and Coronation display, produced by Historic Royal Palaces and Luxmuralis, aims to explore the history of coronations in an immersive musical and visual show.

The Government has also announced new screening sites for the King and Queen Consort’s coronation, bringing the total to 57, with more than 100,000 people expected to watch the ceremony live in their home towns.

Coronation procession routes 1953 & 2023
(PA Graphics)

To mark the coronation weekend, communities are being encouraged to come together for street parties on the Sunday after the service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6.

More than 32,000 coronation big lunch packs have been ordered, with around 50,000 neighbourhood events planned, which are set to be attended by millions of people.

There will also be hundreds of thousands of opportunities to take part in The Big Help Out on the Bank Holiday Monday granted to celebrate the coronation.

The project aims to ensure the coronation leaves a lasting legacy in communities by inspiring and recruiting a new generation of volunteers.

Opportunities include the chance to volunteer with the Scouts, Royal Voluntary Service, Guide Dogs and the smallest local volunteering groups.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The coronation marks the beginning of a new chapter in our magnificent national story.

“It promises to be full of memorable experiences for the whole country, with millions of us bearing witness to a moment of history for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“Every part of the United Kingdom should have a chance to see and feel the joy of the coronation, and this giant light projection will give communities the chance to see precious centuries-old royal treasures up close over the next year.

“With less than a month to go until coronation weekend, there are countless opportunities for people to be part of it – whether it’s watching the service on a big screen in your community, hosting your own Big Lunch for family, friends and neighbours or volunteering in The Big Help Out to give something back.”

Lindsey Brummitt, programme director at the Eden Project, home of The Big Lunch, said: “It is a fantastic way to celebrate where you live, be part of history and even fundraise for a charity or cause you care about.

“Bust out the bunting, knock on a neighbour’s door and get to know one another a little better over a tasty snack – it’s such an easy way to be part of everything.”

The Tower of London will also delve deeper than ever before into the history of the Crown Jewels with a new exhibition.

The display in the Jewel House, where the priceless collection is kept under armed guard, will explore the origins of some of the precious objects for the first time, including the controversial Koh-i-noor diamond.

It marks the first major change to the home of the Crown Jewels for more than a decade and will open to the public just weeks after the coronation.

