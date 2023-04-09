Tesla ‘planning Shanghai factory to produce power storage devices’ By Press Association April 9 2023, 11.39am Share Tesla ‘planning Shanghai factory to produce power storage devices’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4290784/tesla-planning-shanghai-factory-to-produce-power-storage-devices/ Copy Link A sign bearing the Tesla company logo (David Zalubowski/AP) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Electric car maker Tesla plans to build a factory in Shanghai to produce power storage devices for sale worldwide, Chinese state media reported. The plans call for annual production of 10,000 Megapack units, according to the Xinhua News Agency and state television. They said the company made the announcement at a signing ceremony in Shanghai, where Tesla operates a car factory. The factory is due to break ground in the third quarter of this year and start production in the second quarter of 2024, the reports said. Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for information. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Two men, 17 and 18, arrested in connection with Perth death 2 New whisky distillery toasts 7.7 hectare Fife land deal 3 Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire… 4 Shopkeeper taken to hospital after alleged stabbing during attempted robbery at Dundee newsagent 5 Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans 6 School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank 4 7 Siblings return to Arbroath childhood home of 75 years ago to see late father’s… 8 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises ‘exciting… 3 9 Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in… 10 Hospitalfield and DCA slam ‘false and harmful’ claims by Glasgow artist as copyright row… More from The Courier IN PICTURES: Kidding around for Easter with Lunan Bay Farm goats in coats 'Scumbag' raider steals cash and charity box from Dundee takeaway during break-in Best pictures from Fife's Scottish Deer Centre's choc-filled Easter fun Dundee United v Hibs verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as dramatic… Police launch appeal after bicycle-riding thief ransacked Dundee business Lewis McCann reveals he was 'annoyed' with his effort that drew Dunfermline level with… ERIC NICOLSON: Why Callum Davidson needs to change his St Johnstone system - and… 4 Dundee talking points from noisy Arbroath draw that sent Dark Blues top of… RAB MCNEIL: I'm on the subtitles, with the kids Members honoured as Longforgan opens centenary bowling season Editor's Picks Meet the Dundee United fan from Carnoustie in charge of Scotland’s fire service Carnoustie 2018 Open legacy sets Fairy Steps restoration on the right path Missing South Lanarkshire teen found after being seen in Dundee Two men, 17 and 18, arrested in connection with Perth death Meet the family who’ve farmed in Errol for 100 years who run major crisp brand ‘Doctors gave me medicine for constipation – it turned out to be cancer’ Victim’s family say prison sentence not long enough for Fife man who forced boy’s head under water St Johnstone striker Theo Bair thanks Perth fans for ‘moment of class’ in response to racist abuse suffered by Canadian international 4 Arbroath talking points as Lichties secure Dundee draw in front of biggest Gayfield gate in 11 years 5 clues that helped police snare Fife killer Ross Taggart Most Commented 1 Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans 2 Teens set fires and smash boat shed at Broughty Ferry waterfront 3 'Heads should roll' in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor 4 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream 5 Dundee low emission zones - how to check if your car is affected 6 Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest and Nicola Sturgeon's legacy 7 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out - an independence supporter's view of the SNP's current bourach 8 St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town - how much does a home cost? 9 KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf's SNP doesn't need the Greens in government 10 ANDREW LIDDLE: Why Sturgeon and Murrell's downfall is a problem for Humza Yousaf