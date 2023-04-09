Up to 10 people may be buried after building collapse in Marseille – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Up to 10 people may be buried after building collapse in Marseille – minister

By Press Association
Firefighters work after a building collapsed in Marseille, southern France (AP)
Firefighters work after a building collapsed in Marseille, southern France (AP)

More than 100 firefighters are working against a ticking clock to extinguish flames deep within debris to save up to 10 people possibly buried after a building exploded and collapsed in the French port city of Marseille.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said at least four people were known to live in the collapsed building and as many as 10 may have been there, though persistent flames and fears of further collapse prevented rescuers from being able to search for victims some 15 hours after the explosion.

“We cannot intervene in a very classic way,” Mr Darmanin said during a visit to the site, about 11 hours after the five-storey building collapsed shortly before 1am on Sunday.

He said the fire was burning a few metres under the mounds of debris and that both water and foam represent a danger to victims’ survival.

It was not known if anyone was killed, or what triggered the blast, Mr Darmanin said.

Firefighters, with the help of urban rescue experts, worked through the night and all day on Sunday in a slow race against time.

The delicate operation aimed to keep firefighters safe, prevent further harm to people potentially trapped in the rubble and not compromise vulnerable buildings nearby.

Some 30 buildings in the area were evacuated, Mr Darmanin said.

“We heard an explosion … a very strong explosion which made us jump, and that’s it,” said Marie Ciret, who was among those evacuated.

“We looked outside the window at what was happening. We saw smoke, stones, and people running.”

The building that collapsed is located on a narrow street in the centre of Marseille, adding to an array of difficulties for firefighters and rescue workers.

The intense heat made it impossible to send in dog teams to search.

Firefighters gather near the street where a building collapsed in Marseille, southern France
Firefighters gather near the street where a building collapsed in Marseille, southern France (Bishr El Touni/AP)

Robots were reportedly being deployed.

A crane was brought in to clear rubble and firefighters were at one point seen in TV video hosing parts of the debris from a window in a nearby apartment as plumes of smoke rose skyward.

Marseille mayor Benoit Payan said two buildings that share walls with the one that collapsed were partially brought down before one later caved in.

It was among the evacuated structures.

Six people were taken to hospital.

A dog from the firefighters’ canine unit was seen sniffing debris, apparently at the neighbouring building that caved in.

“We’re trying to drown the fire while preserving the lives of eventual victims under the rubble,” Lionel Mathieu, commander of the Marseille fire brigade, said during a televised briefing.

“Firefighters are gauging minute by minute the best way to put out the fire,” Mr Payan said.

“We must prepare ourselves to have victims,” he said grimly.

An explosion was the “probable” cause of the building collapse, Mr Payan said, but later stressed that “no conclusions can be drawn” without an investigation.

The collapsed building is located in an old quarter in the centre of France’s second-largest city.

The noise from the explosion resounded in other neighbourhoods.

Nearby streets were blocked off.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne both tweeted their thoughts for people affected and their thanks to the firefighters.

In 2018, two buildings in the centre of Marseille collapsed, killing eight people.

Those buildings were poorly maintained – not the case with the building that collapsed on Sunday after an explosion, the interior minister said.

