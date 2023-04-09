Pray for Ukrainian and Russian people and refugees, urges pope in Easter message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK & World

Pray for Ukrainian and Russian people and refugees, urges pope in Easter message

By Press Association
Pope Francis bestows the plenary Urbi et Orbi (to the city and to the world) blessing from the central lodge of St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican at the end of the Easter Sunday Mass (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Pope Francis bestows the plenary Urbi et Orbi (to the city and to the world) blessing from the central lodge of St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican at the end of the Easter Sunday Mass (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

In an Easter message highlighting hope, Pope Francis has invoked prayers for both the Ukrainian and Russian people, praised nations which welcome refugees, and called on Israelis and Palestinians wracked by the latest surge in deadly violence to forge a “climate of trust”.

Francis, along with dozens of prelates and tens of thousands of faithful, marked Christianity’s most joyful day with Mass in a flower-adorned St Peter’s Square.

Easter proclaims the Christian belief that Jesus rose from the dead after crucifixion.

The 86-year-old pontiff topped the celebration with a traditional speech about troubled places in the world.

St Peter’s Square at the Vatican during the Easter Sunday Mass celebrated by Pope Francis
St Peter’s Square at the Vatican during the Easter Sunday Mass celebrated by Pope Francis (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Encouraging “trust among individuals, peoples and nations”, Francis said the joyful expression of Easter “illumines the darkness and gloom in which, all too often, our world finds itself enveloped”.

The pope’s Easter message is known by its Latin name, Urbi et Orbi, which means “to the city and the world”.

Since Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022, Francis has repeatedly called for the fighting to end and sought prayers for the “martyred” Ukrainian people.

Ukrainian diplomats have complained that he has not come down hard enough in his statements on Russia and particularly Russian President Vladimir Putin as the Vatican tries to avoid alienating Russia.

“Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia,” Francis implored God in his Easter speech, which he delivered while sitting in a chair on the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica facing the square.

Pope Francis arrives in a wheelchair in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican to celebrate the Easter Sunday Mass
Pope Francis arrives in a wheelchair in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican to celebrate the Easter Sunday Mass (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

“Comfort the wounded and all those who have lost loved ones because of the war, and grant that prisoners may return safe and sound to their families.”

He urged the international community to work to end the war in Ukraine and “all conflict and bloodshed in the world, beginning with Syria, which still awaits peace”.

Francis also prayed for those who lost loved ones in an earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey two months ago, claiming tens of thousands of lives.

With a renewal in deadly violence affecting both Israelis and Palestinians in recent days, Francis called for a “resumption of dialogue, in a climate of trust and reciprocal respect, between Israelis and Palestinians, so that peace may reign in the Holy City and in the entire region”, a reference to Jerusalem.

But Francis also noted progress on some fronts.

“Let us rejoice at the concrete signs of hope that reach us from so many countries, beginning with those that offer assistance and welcome to all fleeing war and poverty,” he said, without naming any particular nations.

St Peter’s Square at the Vatican during the Easter Sunday Mass celebrated by Pope Francis
St Peter’s Square at the Vatican during the Easter Sunday Mass celebrated by Pope Francis (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

How to care for asylum seekers, migrants and refugees, and whether to allow them entrance, is a raging political and social debate in much of Europe, as well as in the United States and elsewhere.

Francis also prayed that national leaders “ensure that no man or woman may encounter discrimination” and that there would be “full respect for human rights and democracy”.

With migrants risking their lives in smugglers’ unseaworthy boats in the hopes of reaching Europe, the pope lamented that Tunisia’s people, particularly the young, struggle with social and economic hardship.

In the last two weeks, dozens have died or were left missing after attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Tunisia.

The pope included Lebanon and two African countries he visited this year – South Sudan and Congo – among the nations in need of ending divisions and building reconciliation.

Pope Francis, left, stands on the altar in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican during the Easter Sunday Mass
Pope Francis, left, stands on the altar in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican during the Easter Sunday Mass (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Speaking about Haiti, he appealed to “political actors and the international community to seek a definitive solution to the many problems that afflict that sorely tried people”.

The bloody conflicts cited by Francis contrasted with a riot of bright colours lent by orange-red tulips, yellow sprays of forsythia and daffodils, hyacinths and other colourful seasonal flowers that decorated St Peter’s Square.

The blooms were brought in trucks from the Netherlands and set up in planters to decorate the Vatican square.

Some 45,000 people had gathered by the start of the mid-morning Mass, according to Vatican security services, but the crowd swelled to some 100,000 ahead of the noon appointment for the pontiff’s speech from the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica overlooking the square.

A canopy on the edge of steps on the square sheltered the pontiff, who was back in the public eye 12 hours after a 2.25-hour long Easter vigil ceremony in St Peter’s Basilica the night before.

Still recovering from bronchitis, Francis, 86, skipped the traditional Good Friday procession at Rome’s Colosseum due to unseasonably cold night-time temperatures.

Francis has generally rebounded following a three-day stay last week at a Rome hospital where he was administered antibiotics intravenously for bronchitis.

He was discharged on April 1.

But near the end of the more than two-hour-long Easter Sunday appearance, Francis seemed to start running out of steam.

His voice grew hoarse and he interrupted his speech at one point to cough.

Pope Francis waves from his popemobile to the faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican at the end of the Easter Sunday Mass
Pope Francis waves from his popemobile to the faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican at the end of the Easter Sunday Mass (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

He nonetheless made several laps through the square in the popemobile after the Mass, waving and smiling at cheering well-wishers.

