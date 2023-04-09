Church a ‘force of life and hope’, says Archbishop of Canterbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Church a ‘force of life and hope’, says Archbishop of Canterbury

By Press Association
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during the Easter Sung Eucharist (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during the Easter Sung Eucharist (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said the Church of England provides a “force of life and hope” against threat as he hailed its work in facilitating peace in his Easter Sunday sermon.

The Most Rev Justin Welby told Canterbury Cathedral of the Church’s work in Mozambique and Northern Ireland.

He said: “Christians worked with the UN to set up 200 peace clubs in partnership with Muslim leaders so as to provide a force of life and hope against the death cult of Isis operating in Cabo Delgado, the northern part of Mozambique.”

The Archbishop
The Archbishop of Canterbury (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The archbishop went on to reference the Belfast or Good Friday Agreement signed 25 years ago, highlighting the “extraordinary and courageous work” of those involved in reaching it.

“It was churches and monasteries compelled by the living Christ who spent years before 1998 secretly, at huge risk, building the bridges that opened the way for the first ceasefires and considerations of peace,” Mr Welby said.

He added that the recent Windsor Framework was a reminder that reconciliation and peace are not “one-off events” but “long journeys requiring determination, stamina and faith”.

Mr Welby told the congregation: “The ultimate test of a leader or of a nation is that justice and righteousness are the victors of conflict.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby leads the Easter Sung Eucharist at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby leads the Easter Sung Eucharist at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He referenced the Church’s response to historical investment in slavery, insisting it is not driven by “ambivalent wokery” but “the living presence of Christ”.

The congregation heard about the Church Commissioners’ plan to set aside £100 million for a social impact investment fund, which would be used to help local and international communities affected by the body’s past investment in slavery.

“The living reality of Christ compels us to consider and respond to those actions,” he told churchgoers.

“It is not postcolonial guilt, ambivalent wokery, it is the living presence of Christ.”

Mr Welby said people risk personal safety to go to church “because Jesus is alive”.

Referencing a New Testament reading before the sermon which was given in Urdu, the archbishop said: “In Pakistan today there are churches who meet in the fear of being shot or bombed or harried or in other ways tortured and hurt, and why do they meet? Why do they meet? Because Jesus is alive.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivers his sermon as he leads the Easter Sung Eucharist at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivers his sermon (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He added: “We believe it because although the global church has shown its sin and foolishness and although the global church has been a place of suffering again and again since its birth 2,000 years ago, it has found renewal and new courage.”

Reflecting on the war in Ukraine, as well as other conflicts around the world, the archbishop told congregants that “we must not lose heart” in the face of conflict.

He added that this is because “true peace is no aimless daydream, but a reality offered because Christ was raised from the dead”.

The archbishop said that “those who oppress and subjugate others will face divine justice” and that while “cruel and oppressive rulers” may look as though they are only becoming stronger, they will “vanish”.

The Archbishop
The Archbishop of Canterbury (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Injustice and brutality may seem to triumph in our short lives on earth, cruel and oppressive rulers might look as though they only get stronger,” he said.

“Yet they will vanish. The power of the resurrection is infinitely greater than they are.

“Even in our lifetimes, as we are surrounded by fears, even by evil, we know that those who oppress and subjugate others will face divine justice.

“We know with certainty that policies that cause suffering and pain will fall away.”

The service began with the congregation joining the choir in singing the Easter hymn Lyra Davidica and a series of prayers and readings led up to the archbishop’s sermon.

When Mr Welby finished preaching, there was the breaking of the bread and distribution of communion.

