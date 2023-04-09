Girl, 15, killed in east London fire named as Tiffany Regis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Girl, 15, killed in east London fire named as Tiffany Regis

By Press Association
Tiffany died in the fire on Thursday at a block of flats on Tollgate Road in Beckton (PA)
Police have named a 15-year-old girl who was killed in an east London fire as Tiffany Regis.

Tiffany died in the fire on Thursday at a block of flats in Beckton, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called at about 5.28pm on Thursday to the fire in Tollgate Road, which detectives are treating as arson.

While identification was not conclusive, police said they believed that Tiffany died in the fire. A post-mortem found that the cause of death was smoke inhalation.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder following the fire.

He was later bailed pending further inquiries.

Five others at the address were injured. They have since been discharged from hospital.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who leads the North East Command Unit, said that his thoughts were with Tiffany and her family and friends.

He added: “My thoughts at this time are with Tiffany and her family and friends. Incidents such as these send shockwaves through our communities and I don’t underestimate the impact this will have in the local area and beyond.

“Your officers will be on patrol in the immediate vicinity over the Easter Weekend, please talk to them if you have any concerns.”

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said: “Tiffany’s parents are going through unimaginable pain at the loss of their much loved 15-year-old daughter who brought so much joy. I am deeply upset by this tragic loss of a young life, as is everyone in Newham.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Tiffany’s parents, family and friends at this very difficult and heart-breaking time. I am urging anyone with any information to contact the police incident room.

“Our priority is to support Tiffany’s parents grieving the loss of their child; and all those young people who have lost a dear friend.”

