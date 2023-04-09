The Super Mario Bros Movie a box office hit in North America

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

The Super Mario Bros Movie a box office hit in North America

By Press Association
Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day, in The Super Mario Bros Movie (Nintendo and Universal Studios via AP)
Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day, in The Super Mario Bros Movie (Nintendo and Universal Studios via AP)

The Super Mario Bros Movie, the animated offering from Universal and Illumination, has powered up with 204.6 million US dollars (£164.7 million) in its first five days in 4,343 North American cinemas, according to studio estimates.

This includes 146.4 million dollars (£117.9 million) over the weekend.

With an estimated 173 million dollars (£139.3 million) in international earnings and a global total of 377 million dollars (£303.5 million), Mario broke records for video game adaptations, passing Warcraft’s 210 million dollars (£169 million), and animated films, exceeding Frozen 2’s 358 million dollars (£288 million).

Its global total makes it the biggest opening of 2023 and the second biggest three-day domestic animated opening, behind Finding Dory.

Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, in Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros Movie
Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, in Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros Movie (Nintendo and Universal Studios via AP)

It is also a record for Illumination, the animation shop behind successful franchises such as Minions, which has made more than five billion dollars (£4 billion) from its 13 films.

The PG-rated Mario is an origin story of Brooklyn plumbers Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, and Luigi (Charlie Day), who fall into a pipe and come out in another world full of Nintendo’s most famous characters, from Bowser (Jack Black) to Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy).

Reviews were largely mixed – Mario currently has a 56% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

But audiences were more favourable, giving it an A CinemaScore.

Mario was not the only film based on a brand that opened in cinemas this week.

Ben Affleck’s Air, about the origins of Nike’s Air Jordan and how the corporation signed Michael Jordan, also debuted in 3,507 cinemas on Wednesday.

The film, which marks Amazon Studios’ first global theatrical release, has grossed an estimated 20.2 million dollars (£16.2 million) since opening on Wednesday in North America, with 14.5 million dollars (£11.67 million) coming from the weekend.

With an R-rating, Air, starring Matt Damon, Viola Davis and Affleck, was a bit of adult-targeted counter-programming to the Mario juggernaut.

Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro in a scene from Air
Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro in a scene from Air (Ana Carballosa/Amazon Prime Video via AP)

Reviews were glowing (95% on Rotten Tomatoes) for the film, which debuted as a surprise screening at the South by Southwest Film Festival last month, helping to bolster buzz.

Audiences were 55% male and 39% over the age of 45.

Air is the first film from Affleck and Damon’s new company Artists Equity, which was formed last year in partnership with RedBird Capital.

Second place went to John Wick Chapter 4, which made 14.6 million dollars (£11.75 million) in its third weekend, bringing its total grosses to 147.1 million (£118.4 million).

Close behind was Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which placed third with 14.5 million dollars (£11.67 million) in its second weekend, while Scream VI rounded out the top five with 3.3 million dollars (£2.65 million).

In limited release, Kelly Reichardt’s art-centric Showing Up, with Michelle Williams and Hong Chau, also bowed on four screens, grossing 66,932 dollars (£53,895).

– Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian cinemas, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released on Monday.

1. The Super Mario Bros Movie, 146.4 million dollars.

2. John Wick: Chapter 4, 14.6 million dollars.

3. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, 14.5 million dollars.

4. Air, 14.5 million dollars.

5. Scream VI, 3.3 million dollars.

6. His Only Son, 3.3 million dollars.

7. Creed III, 2.8 million dollars.

8. Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, 1.6 million dollars.

9. Paint, 750,000 dollars.

10. A Thousand And One, 600,000 dollars.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
2
Fife property investor Steven Clark and his new development project at 19 Spital in Aberdeen.
Meet the Fife property investor who’s spent £825,000 bringing an empty building back to…
3
Cameron Rae.
‘Broken’ mum of Perth man says ‘whole city is hurting’ over death of son,…
4
The SSSC headquarters at Compass House in Dundee.
Fife care home worker struck off after ‘borrowing’ £90 from resident
5
This divided villa on Perth Road in Dundee's West End topped TSPC's viewing charts last month.
Property on Dundee’s Perth Road tops TSPC’s 10 most viewed homes in March
6
Pitairlie Garage is Angus where a break-in was reported
Police probe break-in at Angus garage
7
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
8
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
9
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
10
Birdie owners Isla Moncrieff and her mum Jenni outside the new Pitlochry shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inside new ‘slow fashion’ womenswear shop in Pitlochry

More from The Courier

The horses visiting Cameron Hospital in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Runaway horses in stable condition after visit to Fife Hospital
children playing under a colourful flag in a park.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why I'm proud to be a part of what Help for Kids…
(From left) Lucas with mum Katrina Simpson and Linzie Shand. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee nurse reveals she couldn't afford son's clothes on full-time salary
Firefighters at the blaze in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Residents hear 'explosions' after taxi torched in Dundee street
Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day, in The Super Mario Bros Movie (Nintendo and Universal Studios via AP)
Tuesday court round-up — Road rage and back to the Baltics
Cameron Rae beaming after passing his driving test in February.
Cameron Rae — Teenager appears in court accused of murdering Perth man
The burnt out flatbed lorry belonging to Gowrie Contracts. Image: Gowrie Contracts.
Owner's disbelief as £42k vehicle 'torched by vandals' in Dundee
Why did child rapist Sean Hogg avoid prison while ex-MP Natalie McGarry was jailed…
A man with a small boy on his shoulders walk throw a rally of independence supporters in Edinburgh.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Since when was independence a question for 'right now'?
John Murray and Mandy Hunter have launched the Kirkcaldy cinema crowdfunder. Image: King's Live Lounge.
Public urged to get behind £5,000 bid to bring cinema back to Kirkcaldy after…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented