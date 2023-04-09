Roy Hodgson: Leeds mauling ‘nice’ for Palace but still work to do for safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roy Hodgson: Leeds mauling ‘nice’ for Palace but still work to do for safety

By Press Association
Roy Hodgson has secured back-to-back wins since returning for a second spell as Crystal Palace boss (Steven Paston/PA)
Roy Hodgson warned his Crystal Palace side still had plenty to do to secure their Premier League status after their 5-1 win at relegation rivals Leeds.

Palace rode out a first-half storm at Elland Road after falling behind to Patrick Bamford’s header and completed a remarkable turnaround to move six points clear of the bottom three.

The Londoners equalised in time added on at the end of the first period through Marc Guehi and stunned Leeds with two goals in three minutes after the restart from Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze.

Odsonne Edouard struck a fourth as the hosts capitulated and Ayew sealed the rout with his second to make it back-to-back wins for Hodgson since he returned to the club for his second spell in charge.

Hodgson said: “It gives us a nice Sunday evening and a nice Easter Monday and a nice week’s training, but it’s still divorced from the number of points we need to stay in the league.

“So there’s plenty more performances like today that we have to produce and the good thing I think is that we won’t need to produce them by pulling rabbits out of hats.

“We need to produce them by making certain we do the right things tactically, defensively and offensively and we show the right determination, which we certainly did second half.”

Palace were indebted to goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who produced three crucial first-half saves in his first top-flight appearance for the club as a replacement for the injured Vicente Guaita.

“Sam deserves an awful lot of credit,” Hodgson said. “Especially having had to battle through injuries and watch Vicente Guaita play on a regular basis in front of him.

“This was a great opportunity for him to show what a good quality goalkeeper he is and he took that and that’s all you can hope for.”

Hodgson agreed Eze and midfield partner Michael Olise were key to Palace’s fightback against Leeds, with the latter assisting three of their goals.

“All we (coaches) are, we’re orchestra leaders,” the former England boss said. “We know the music, we know all the notes, but they have to play the tune.”

Leeds remain in relegation danger. They have secured three league wins under Javi Gracia, but the Spaniard was at a loss to explain this setback, which leaves them two points above the bottom three.

He said: “I cannot explain because we played a very good first half. It’s true conceding the goal before half-time, it changed the game.

“First half we were solid defending, good distances to defend, being compact, creating chances, many shots on target.

“The feeling was good and it was our moment, the moment we could kill the game. After that, the second half was tough for us.”

