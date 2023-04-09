Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: Liverpool draw felt like two points dropped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: Liverpool draw felt like two points dropped

By Press Association
Mikel Arteta admitted his side’s draw felt like a defeat (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta admitted his side's draw felt like a defeat (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted the draw at Liverpool felt like two points dropped after they squandered a 2-0 first-half lead.

Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus put the Gunners into a comfortable lead inside the opening half-hour, but Mohamed Salah’s goal brought Liverpool back into it and after the Egypt international missed an early second-half penalty, Roberto Firmino grabbed a late equaliser.

The Premier League leaders’ advantage over Manchester City is now just six points having played a game more.

“When you concede at the end it’s always two points dropped because you have it and you’re suffering in certain moments,” said Arteta.

“The feeling is ‘Ah we should have done it’. But being fair to ourselves, they had four big chances that they could score and the penalty.

“We have to look at ourselves in the mirror and we should have done better in the second half.”

Arsenal were in complete control until Granit Xhaka intensified the atmosphere with an off-the-ball clash with Trent Alexander-Arnold late in the first half and from that point the momentum appeared to be with the hosts.

Jurgen Klopp’s side applied most of the pressure after the break and had three late chances to force the winner.

“We started very well, dominated, scored the first and took the game where we wanted and scored the second and that was the moment to kill the game,” added Arteta.

“Just before half-time we gave them hope. We conceded a goal and they generated belief in this special atmosphere and stadium.

“The second half was a very different story. We gave every ball away, especially in dangerous areas, and allowed dangerous results and big transition moments against the best team in the world in doing that.

“When that happens it’s chaos. It’s a lot of balls in your box, it’s difficult to get out of those situations and then you have to suffer.

“We relied on big defensive moments where (goalkeeper) Aaron (Ramsdale) took a big part of it and they missed the penalty.

Aaron Ramsdale pulled off a string of fine saves
Aaron Ramsdale pulled off a string of fine saves (Nick Potts/PA)

“Then we could have nicked the game, because we had three huge chances on the counter where they are overloaded, but we missed that ruthlessness to take the game.

“Looking at the two halves it’s probably a fair result. You have to take it. The big lesson is probably play the way we did in the first half.”

After a defeat at Manchester City and disappointing draw at Chelsea, the week at least ended on a positive for Liverpool.

Boss Klopp said: “It was a great reaction from our team.

“The first goal was kind of unlucky. Robbo (Andy Robertson) slips, they go inside and I think it was Martinelli and that is the 1-0 and the 2-0 happened in a situation which we shouldn’t have too often, that the ball arrives and we don’t have a challenge.

Liverpool v Arsenal – Premier League – Anfield
Jurgen Klopp applauds the fans after the 2-2 draw (Nick Potts/PA)

“We had chances before we scored, good moments, didn’t use them but then the goal was the most helpful thing, before half-time it was 2-1 and everyone thought we could turn the game around.

“The question I had after the game was how did we not win the game? We didn’t fall apart and it could have happened. One-nil, 2-0 and the next chance is 3-0 and it didn’t happen.

“We looked better, more ready to fight back and second half we deserved at least a point.”

