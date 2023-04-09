Good Friday Agreement remembered after quarter of a century of peace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Good Friday Agreement remembered after quarter of a century of peace

By Press Association
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, centre, with, US Senator George Mitchell, left and outgoing Irish premier Bertie Ahern, right, during a meeting at Dublin Castle which forms part of a series of events to mark the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. (PA)
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, centre, with, US Senator George Mitchell, left and outgoing Irish premier Bertie Ahern, right, during a meeting at Dublin Castle which forms part of a series of events to mark the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. (PA)

The significance of the historic Good Friday Agreement is to be remembered on Easter Monday as it reaches its 25th anniversary.

As part of the events marking the milestone, Ulster University has launched the programme ’25@25′, where 25 recent graduates will be chosen for training opportunities based on their commitment to Northern Ireland’s future.

The anniversary date comes after commemorative events took place on Good Friday, the holy day the landmark peace deal was agreed.

Victims and survivors of The Troubles watched the sunrise over a Co Down beach and a ceremony took place at Stormont Buildings, where architects of the agreement reflected on its significance.

The anniversary of the diplomatic achievement comes as the powersharing institutions it paved the way for remain collapsed, in a protest by the DUP over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Despite a fresh framework struck between the EU and the UK Government earlier this year that looked to tweak the operation of the Protocol, Stormont has not returned.

Commenting on the anniversary, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praised the “bravery, perseverance, and political imagination” of those who had taken “difficult decisions” on April 10 1998, as he encouraged Stormont to be revived.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Victims and survivors of the Troubles gather in Killough, Downpatrick, Co Down, to watch the sun rise to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement (Liam McBurney/PA)

“While it is time to reflect on the solid progress we have made together, we must also recommit to redoubling our efforts on the promise made in 1998 and the agreements that followed,” he said.

Speaking on Sunday, Irish premier Leo Varadkar said that he would “intensify” his engagement with Mr Sunak in a push to restore the powersharing institutions – based on a lesson he learned from the peace negotiations.

“One thing I’ve been struck by watching all the documentaries around the history of the Good Friday Agreement was the extent to which the Taoiseach and the Prime Minister had to be in lock-step, and now that we have the agreement on the protocol, I think it’s possible to do that,” he said.

It comes after police in Northern Ireland warned of the potential for dissident republicans attacking officers in Londonderry on Easter Monday.

Senior detectives said “strong” intelligence had indicated that public disorder could be used to launch attacks on officers in the city – though they added they had no indication this was a result of the GFA anniversary.

The heightened security risk also comes a day before US President Joe Biden is to visit Belfast in a trip that is to focus on commemorating a quarter century of the US-brokered peace accord.

The following week, further events will be held which are to be attended by former US president Bill Clinton and his wife, former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

