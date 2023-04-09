Emergency care to be prioritised during junior doctors’ strike, says NHS England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Emergency care to be prioritised during junior doctors’ strike, says NHS England

By Press Association
Junior doctors will strike for four days (Jacob King/PA)
Junior doctors will strike for four days (Jacob King/PA)

NHS staff will prioritise emergency and urgent care during the junior doctors’ strike which is set to be “the most disruptive industrial action in NHS history”, NHS England has announced.

National medical director of NHS England Professor Sir Stephen Powis warned four days of walkouts by junior doctors, in the bitter dispute over pay, will bring “immense pressures” on staff and services.

The strikes will come immediately after the Easter bank holiday weekend and will run from 7am on Tuesday until the morning of Saturday April 15.

In a statement, NHS England announced that staff will be asked to prioritise emergency and urgent care over some routine appointments and procedures to ensure safe care for those in life-threatening situations.

The health body added that appointments and operations will only be cancelled “where unavoidable” and patients will be offered alternative dates as soon as possible.

Professor Sir Stephen said: “The NHS has been preparing extensively for the next set of strikes but managing additional pressure doesn’t get easier as time goes by – it gets much more difficult, not only due to the sheer number of appointments that need to be rescheduled, but also that they can take time to rearrange with multiple teams involved.

“This is set to be the most disruptive industrial action in NHS history, and the strikes tomorrow will bring immense pressures, coming on the back of a challenged extended bank holiday weekend for staff and services.

“Emergency, urgent and critical care will be prioritised but some patients will unfortunately have had their appointments postponed – if you haven’t, please do continue to come forward.”

Up to a quarter of a million appointments and operations could be postponed, according to the NHS Confederation.

In an op-ed for the Sunday Telegraph, Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the decision from BMA leaders to maintain an “unrealistic position” for a 35% pay increase demand has halted any progress with talks between the two parties.

“This demand is widely out of step with pay settlements in other parts of the public sector at a time of considerable economic pressure on our country. A salary hike of this size would see some junior doctors receiving more than an extra £20,000 a year,” he said.

“I recognise their hard work and dedication. But it is deeply disappointing that this industrial action has been timed by the British Medical Association (BMA) Junior Doctors Committee to cause maximum disruption to both patients and other NHS staff.”

Mr Barclay said he remains “determined” to find a fair offer that benefits junior doctors, but also halves inflation.

Junior doctors on the picket line
Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside Queen Elizabeth hospital in Birmingham in March (Jacob King/PA)

Dr Mike Greenhalgh, deputy co-chair of the BMA’s Junior Doctors Committee, told BBC One’s Breakfast show on Sunday: “It’s hard to negotiate when only one side is doing it and we’re not getting anything back from the Government on that front.”

He added: “We’re happy to meet at any time. We would still meet him over the bank holiday weekend before the industrial action next week.

“And if he was to bring a credible offer to us, it could still, even at this late stage, avert action.”

Junior doctors make up around half of all doctors in the NHS according to NHS England.

They are qualified doctors who have up to eight years’ experience working as a hospital doctor, depending on their speciality, or up to three years in general practice.

The health service said people must still access the care they need in the usual way, only using 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies and using NHS 111 online and other services for non-urgent health needs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating a suspicious death on South Methven Street Picture shows; Police on South Methven Street. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Stuart Cowper Date; 09/04/2023
Two men, 17 and 18, arrested in connection with Perth death
2
Scotch Whisky Investments (SWI) has purchased more than seven hectares of land in Glenrothes. Image: Supplied.
New whisky distillery toasts 7.7 hectare Fife land deal
3
To go with story by Marc Deanie. Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ?soulmate? and Perthshire camping trip Picture shows; Missing Fife dad Reece Rodger and partner Paula Airzee. N/A. Supplied by Paula Airzee Date; Unknown
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
4
Linlathen Store was closed for several hours. Image: Supplied
Shopkeeper taken to hospital after alleged stabbing during attempted robbery at Dundee newsagent
5
Dundee chef and Great British Menu 2023 Champion of Champions Adam Handling.
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
6
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
7
John Milne and Nancy Cargill were invited back to their childhood home by Kayleigh Ross and Liam Smith and their children Ava, 5, and one-year-old Macy. Image: Paul Reid
Siblings return to Arbroath childhood home of 75 years ago to see late father’s…
8
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises ‘exciting…
3
9
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
10
The Venny, The Jumps by Mary Redmond. Image: Paul Reid.
Hospitalfield and DCA slam ‘false and harmful’ claims by Glasgow artist as copyright row…

More from The Courier

Goats in coats was a sell-out success at Lunan Bay Farm. Image: Paul Reid
IN PICTURES: Kidding around for Easter with Lunan Bay Farm goats in coats
The thief inside the Istanbulie on Union Street. Image:James Simpson/DC Thomson
'Scumbag' raider steals cash and charity box from Dundee takeaway during break-in
Scottish Deer Centre are hosting an Easter Grotto. Picture shows; Reuben Downton, 1. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Best pictures from Fife's Scottish Deer Centre's choc-filled Easter fun
Jamie McGrath wheels away. Image: SNS
Dundee United v Hibs verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as dramatic…
Fairmuir Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Police launch appeal after bicycle-riding thief ransacked Dundee business
Lewis McCann scored one and assisted another. Image: SNS.
Lewis McCann reveals he was 'annoyed' with his effort that drew Dunfermline level with…
It was another grim afternoon for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: Why Callum Davidson needs to change his St Johnstone system - and…
Luke McCowan of Dundee takes on Steven Hetherington of Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
4 Dundee talking points from noisy Arbroath draw that sent Dark Blues top of…
Like the youth of today, Rab also watches TV with subtitles. For different reasons though.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm on the subtitles, with the kids
Members honoured as Longforgan opens centenary bowling season

Editor's Picks

Most Commented