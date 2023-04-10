Brooks Koepka critical of ‘brutally slow’ pace of play at Masters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brooks Koepka critical of ‘brutally slow’ pace of play at Masters

By Press Association
Brooks Koepka was unhappy with the pace of play in the final round of the Masters (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Brooks Koepka hit out at the pace of play after finishing runner-up to Jon Rahm in the 87th Masters.

Koepka took a two-shot lead into the final round at Augusta National, but could only card a closing 75 to finish joint second with Phil Mickelson, four shots behind Rahm.

The final pair took close to five hours to complete their rounds, although they waited on almost every hole and Patrick Cantlay – in the group ahead with Viktor Hovland – was widely held to be responsible for the slow going.

“The group in front of us was brutally slow,” Koepka said.

Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Cantlay’s pace of play came in for criticism during the final round of the Masters (Mark Baker/AP)

“Jon went to the bathroom like seven times during the round, and we were still waiting.”

Hovland also appeared frustrated with Cantlay’s slow pace, playing his third shot to the par-five 13th while the American was still walking towards the green.

Koepka was bidding to lead from start-to-finish and secure the third leg of a career grand slam, the former world number one having won four majors in eight starts between 2017 and 2019 – a stretch which included finishing joint second behind Tiger Woods at Augusta in 2019.

The 32-year-old struggled to reproduce that form as he battled a succession of injuries in the last two years, but believes he can add to his major tally going forward.

Brooks Koepka
Jon Rahm (left) embraces Brooks Koepka on the 18th hole after winning the Masters (Mark Baker/AP)

“I’ve known this for a while, but I guess it was just a matter of going out and doing it,” he said. “I led for three rounds and just didn’t do it on the last day, that’s it. Plain and simple.

“Eventually this will be a positive. I’d say probably give it a week and I’ll start to see some positives out of it and carry this over to the PGA, the US Open and The Open.

“But right now, it’s kind of tough to see, if I’m honest, probably for the next few hours and the next few days.”

