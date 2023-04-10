Teenager dies after getting into difficulties in canal By Press Association April 10 2023, 9.31am Share Teenager dies after getting into difficulties in canal Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4291753/teenager-dies-after-getting-into-difficulties-in-canal/ Copy Link Police tape( Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A 14-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulties in a canal over the Easter weekend. West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called to the Stourton area of Leeds on Saturday afternoon along with other emergency services. The canal was searched and a teenager was pulled from the water but he was pronounced dead a short time later, officers said. A police spokesman said: “At 4.32pm on Saturday, police received a concern for safety report for a male in the canal by Thwaite Lane, Leeds. “Emergency services attended and recovered a teenage male from the water. “He received medical attention at the scene, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.” The spokesman added: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Victim’s family say prison sentence not long enough for Fife man who forced boy’s… 2 Dundee man jailed for slashing victim’s head with Stanley blade 3 Two men, 17 and 18, arrested in connection with Perth death 4 Police ‘seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law’ 5 School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank 4 6 ‘Scumbag’ raider steals cash and charity box from Dundee takeaway during break-in 7 Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival 8 Police launch appeal after bicycle-riding thief ransacked Dundee business 9 ‘Doctors gave me medicine for constipation – it turned out to be cancer’ 10 Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire… More from The Courier Road in Dundee's West End shut after crash Scott Allan hopes to play a part in Arbroath's survival bid after injuring ankle… Glenrothes gran wins £100k Porsche - but keeps £10k Corsa Perth striker Abbie Ferguson scores FIVE goals for Scotland Fife man David shares his experience of living with early-onset Parkinson's disease Toll of abuse suffered by staff at Fife station where 'tormented' ScotRail worker hit… Michael McKenna hasn't given up on his Arbroath Scottish Premiership dream - but is… EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fans showed me what club is about says new boy Pierre Reedy Brechin Cathedral: What do you want for the future of the 803-year-old jewel in… A new Inverkeithing High School in Rosyth - key questions answered as consultation begins Editor's Picks Dundonian who led top US firms returns to city to inspire future talent Disposable vapes damage tyres and cost Dundee drivers hundreds of pounds ‘Scumbag’ raider steals cash and charity box from Dundee takeaway during break-in Trams, trains, buses and ferries: How transport in Dundee changed over the years New partner at Clark’s: Why I’m helping revive iconic Dundee bar Brechin Cathedral: What do you want for the future of the 803-year-old jewel in the city’s crown? A new Inverkeithing High School in Rosyth – key questions answered as consultation begins EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fans showed me what club is about says new boy Pierre Reedy IN PICTURES: Kidding around for Easter with Lunan Bay Farm goats in coats Best pictures from Fife’s Scottish Deer Centre’s choc-filled Easter fun Most Commented 1 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream 2 Dundee low emission zones - how to check if your car is affected 3 Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest and Nicola Sturgeon's legacy 4 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out - an independence supporter's view of the SNP's current bourach 5 St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town - how much does a home cost? 6 COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking? 7 ANDREW LIDDLE: Why Sturgeon and Murrell's downfall is a problem for Humza Yousaf 8 Popular Dundee bar Clark's to reopen this summer after three-year closure 9 Fire chief issues warning after deliberate blazes in Dundee 10 STEVE FINAN: Dundee SNP group are turning Olympia debacle into a scandal