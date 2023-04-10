Romanian prosecutors search electronic devices in Andrew Tate case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Romanian prosecutors search electronic devices in Andrew Tate case

By Press Association
Andrew Tate leaves the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in Bucharest, Romania, where prosecutors examined electronic equipment confiscated during the investigation into his case (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
Andrew Tate leaves the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in Bucharest, Romania, where prosecutors examined electronic equipment confiscated during the investigation into his case (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate, who is under house arrest in Romania on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking, appeared at prosecutors’ offices on Monday for forensic searches of electronic equipment confiscated during investigations, his lawyer said.

The 36-year-old British-US citizen, who has six million Twitter followers, was initially detained in late December in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women. None of the four has yet been formally indicted.

Both of the Tates appeared at the Bucharest offices of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) on Monday as forensic searches were carried out, said their lawyer, Eugen Vidineac.

Romania Andrew Tate
Andrew Tate, front, and his brother Tristan arrive at the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

The brothers’ attendance came after they won an appeal on March 31 to be moved from police custody to house arrest, where they will remain until at least April 29.

Prosecutors have already carried out several device searches since they were detained.

As the Tates left the DIICOT offices on Monday, they were met by a scrum of media, and a handful of supporters who chanted “Top-G, Top-G!” – one of the monikers used by fans.

Asked how he is feeling, Tristan Tate told reporters: “I’m always OK. I was OK in jail, I’m OK now.”

Mr Vidineac told the Associated Press that prosecutors have seized “a lot of devices” in the case and that they’re “still looking for the information, even now”.

“Being under arrest, even home arrest, the searches (are) mandatory to be done in their presence,” he said.

“The prosecutor is doing his job, we respect the job of the prosecutor, of the authorities, we let them do the investigation … and we await the results.”

Romania Andrew Tate
The Tate brothers were met at the DIICOT offices in Bucharest by a scrum of media, and a handful of supporters (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

Since his release from police detention, Andrew Tate’s Twitter followers have rocketed by at least 500,000.

A tweet that appeared on his account on Sunday read: “The world makes a lot more sense once you understand that most people don’t even want to be free.”

A professional kickboxer who has resided in Romania since 2017, he was previously banned from various social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

He has repeatedly claimed that Romanian prosecutors have no evidence and alleged their case is a political conspiracy designed to silence him.

DIICOT said in a statement after the December arrests that it had identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were allegedly subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and sexually exploited by members of the alleged crime group.

The agency said victims were lured with pretences of love and later intimidated, placed under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into engaging in pornographic acts for the financial gain of the crime group.

