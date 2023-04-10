Death toll rises from avalanche in French Alps By Press Association April 10 2023, 1.01pm Share Death toll rises from avalanche in French Alps Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4292704/death-toll-rises-from-avalanche-in-french-alps/ Copy Link An avalanche rolling down a glacier in Contamines-Montjoie, France (Contamines Montjoie via AP) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up The death toll from an avalanche in the French Alps on Sunday has risen to six, including two mountain guides, local authorities said. The prosecutor’s office in Bonneville, in the Haute-Savoie region, said the body of a sixth person was found after searches resumed on Monday morning. The prefecture of Haute-Savoie said one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Eight other people were found unharmed. No details have been provided on the identity of the victims. The avalanche rolled down the Armancette glacier in Contamines-Montjoie, some 20 miles south-west of Chamonix. The Alps are a prime holiday spot over the Easter break. The local France-Bleu radio station put the size of the avalanche at 3,280 feet long and 328 feet wide. National weather agency Meteo France had not issued a specific avalanche warning for Sunday, assessing the risk as “limited”. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach 2 Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned 3 Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash near newsagent 4 Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash 5 Disposable vapes damage tyres and cost Dundee drivers hundreds of pounds 6 Man, 27, arrested after car hits parked vehicles in Dundee 7 Man, 18, charged and 17-year-old released after death in Perth 8 Police ‘seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law’ 9 Dundee residents fear someone ‘could have been killed’ after driver fled scene of four-car… 10 Perth drivers face Easter Monday traffic delays More from The Courier Ex-St Johnstone star Callum Hendry scores double, misses penalty and gets booked during five-minute… LEE WILKIE: Dundee's home clash with Raith Rovers is must-win Monday court round-up — Drug-driver and abusive ex LEE WILKIE: Pressure on Dundee United was massive - now they've given themselves a… Mary Watt obituary: Granddaughter’s tribute to ‘compassionate’ former Ninewells midwife and Angus health visitor Could Dundee be set to get a major economic boost from an investment zone? ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee ship's Titanic connection could be a major money-spinner for the city Boy, 14, charged after fire on Carnoustie beachfront Dundee Council construction services to resume as strike suspended KIRSTY STRICKLAND: King Charles' coronation is a circus none of us can afford Editor's Picks KIRSTY STRICKLAND: King Charles’ coronation is a circus none of us can afford Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash near newsagent Boy, 14, charged after fire on Carnoustie beachfront Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash Dundonian who led top US firms returns to city to inspire future talent Overnight closures during roadworks on M90 in Kinross and Fife Fife man David shares his experience of living with early-onset Parkinson’s disease After nearly 50 years, Foster and Allen are still making music together EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fans showed me what club is about says new boy Pierre Reedy Trams, trains, buses and ferries: How transport in Dundee changed over the years Most Commented 1 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream 2 Dundee low emission zones - how to check if your car is affected 3 COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking? 4 Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest and Nicola Sturgeon's legacy 5 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out - an independence supporter's view of the SNP's current bourach 6 St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town - how much does a home cost? 7 ANDREW LIDDLE: Why Sturgeon and Murrell's downfall is a problem for Humza Yousaf 8 Popular Dundee bar Clark's to reopen this summer after three-year closure 9 Fire chief issues warning after deliberate blazes in Dundee 10 STEVE FINAN: Dundee SNP group are turning Olympia debacle into a scandal