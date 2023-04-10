Pep Guardiola attempts to ease expectations for Man City in Champions League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Pep Guardiola attempts to ease expectations for Man City in Champions League

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola is not taking success for granted (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pep Guardiola is not taking success for granted (Mike Egerton/PA)

Pep Guardiola has attempted to ease expectations on Manchester City in the Champions League by drawing comparisons with Jack Nicklaus and Michael Jordan.

City are bidding to win Europe’s elite club competition for the first time after years of near misses since Guardiola took over as manager in 2016.

Likening the team to Nicklaus and Jordan, all-time greats in golf and basketball respectively, may not seem an immediately obvious way to alleviate pressure but, over long careers, they had more fallow years than successful ones.

Jack Nicklaus
Jack Nicklaus won 18 Majors from 164 starts (Jane Barlow/PA)

Nicklaus, for example, may have won a record 18 major tournaments but he played in 164 of them and was also runner-up 19 times. Jordan was a six-time NBA champion but also endured frustration in his 15-year career.

Guardiola, a two-time winner with Barcelona, continues his latest attempt to guide City to glory when he faces another of his former clubs in Bayern Munich in a quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.

He said: “We want to try. It’s an honour to be here against an elite club like Bayern Munich and I’m happy to be here. It’s not (taken) for granted. You have to deserve it in by playing good in two games.

“We want to try like we try all the time but it doesn’t mean we are going to win.

“Yesterday, it was the Masters. How many Masters has Jack Nicklaus played or majors has he played in his career, in 30-40 years as a golfer? How many wins out of 164? Eighteen wins.

“Wow. He loses more than he wins. That is sport. In football, in golf, in basketball.

“Michael Jordan, the best athlete for me in basketball, won six NBA titles out of 15 years. He loses more than he wins.

“In this game, all games are so difficult. What is important is to be here, compete well, do our best. No more than that.”

Thomas Tuchel file photo
Thomas Tuchel is in charge of Bayern Munich (Steven Paston/PA)

The last-eight tie brings Guardiola up against an old foe in Thomas Tuchel, who recently took over at Bayern after the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann.

Tuchel was the Chelsea manager when the London side beat City in the 2021 final.

Guardiola said: “I was sad but I congratulated him and Chelsea for the victory. It happened.

“I reviewed the game a month later. It was not as bad as I thought but it was not at all a good enough performance to win it.

“It was a tight, tight game like they always were against Chelsea in that period but we forget it and try again.”

Phil Foden
Phil Foden will be absent for Manchester City (Richard Sellers/PA)

City, whose only notable absentee is Phil Foden after his recent appendix operation, could also face a reunion with full-back Joao Cancelo.

The 28-year-old joined Bayern on loan from City in January and is eligible to play against his parent club.

City defender and Portugal team-mate Ruben Dias said: “I must confess it will be strange.

“Not very long ago we were fighting together, but it is what it is, it is football.”

Dias added that City will be fully focused on success.

He said: “I think the anger is the same as always. It is a special competition and we really want to be in it and see it through.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
2
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
3
Glenconnor Drive, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash near newsagent
4
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
5
Iain Kinnear, Wholesale Manager at Kenway Tyres. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Disposable vapes damage tyres and cost Dundee drivers hundreds of pounds
6
Two bashed up cars and police officers at the scene of the crash on Blackness Avenue in Dundee.
Man, 27, arrested after car hits parked vehicles in Dundee
7
Emergency services at the scene on Saturday night. Image Stuart Cowper.
Man, 18, charged and 17-year-old released after death in Perth
8
Police ‘seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law’
9
Thilina Rajapadhiranalage car was damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee residents fear someone ‘could have been killed’ after driver fled scene of four-car…
10
The Broxden Roundabout.
Perth drivers face Easter Monday traffic delays

More from The Courier

Callum Hendry. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-St Johnstone star Callum Hendry scores double, misses penalty and gets booked during five-minute…
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney takes on Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's home clash with Raith Rovers is must-win
Pep Guardiola is not taking success for granted (Mike Egerton/PA)
Monday court round-up — Drug-driver and abusive ex
(L to R): Ilmari Niskanen, Jamie McGrath and Fletcher celebrate United's win. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Pressure on Dundee United was massive - now they've given themselves a…
Jack and Mary Watt with granddaughter Katy.
Mary Watt obituary: Granddaughter’s tribute to ‘compassionate’ former Ninewells midwife and Angus health visitor
Dundee could be in the running for an investment zone. Image: Forth Ports.
Could Dundee be set to get a major economic boost from an investment zone?
Black and white photo of three men in Victorian clothes on the deck of the SS Californian in Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee ship's Titanic connection could be a major money-spinner for the city
The fire took place at Carnoustie Beach Park on the seafront. Image: Google Street VIew.
Boy, 14, charged after fire on Carnoustie beachfront
council construction workers in Dundee are to strike
Dundee Council construction services to resume as strike suspended
Charles and Camilla wave to photographers
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: King Charles' coronation is a circus none of us can afford

Editor's Picks

Most Commented