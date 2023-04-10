Andy Murray beaten by Alex De Minaur as Cameron Norrie also crashes out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Murray beaten by Alex De Minaur as Cameron Norrie also crashes out

By Press Association
Andy Murray was beaten in his first match of the season on clay (Jane Barlow/PA)
Andy Murray’s return to clay ended in a swift defeat to Alex De Minaur in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

The 35-year-old, who skipped all but one tournament of 2022’s clay court swing, including the French Open, was blown away 6-1 6-3 by the Australian in Monaco.

Questions will now be raised about how long Murray will persist on the surface that he finds most difficult to play on following his hip surgery.

He started the match terribly, losing the first four games, and a third break of serve by De Minaur allowed him to romp to the first set in 35 minutes.

Murray, playing this tournament for the first time since 2017, got himself into a debate with umpire Carlos Bernardes early in the second set when the Briton’s hat fell off during a point but the Brazilian did not stop play.

The pair were discussing the rule over the change of ends and it had a negative impact on Murray, who was broken in the next game amid a number of unforced errors.

That proved decisive as Murray could not find his best game, regularly screaming at his entourage, and De Minaur saw out a comfortable victory.

There was also a defeat for British number one Cameron Norrie, who went down 6-3 6-4 to Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo.

Norrie clawed his way back into the match after a fast start from Cerundolo but did not look settled throughout and made 18 unforced errors compared to only eight winners.

A netted forehand gave Cerundolo the crucial break in the ninth game of the second set as the pressure on the British number one finally told.

Having started the season with a run of 21 wins from 25 matches, Norrie, ranked 13th, now finds himself needing to rediscover his confidence for the rest of the clay-court stretch.

There was better news, though, for Jack Draper, who made a winning return from injury, battling to a 6-3 7-5 win over another Argentinian, Sebastian Baez.

Draper’s serve was under pressure throughout the contest but he saved 11 of the 12 break points he faced while taking three of his own four chances to set up a clash with 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz.

