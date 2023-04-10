Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel struggling to sleep before Manchester City clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel struggling to sleep before Manchester City clash

By Press Association
Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel (Mike Egerton/PA)
Thomas Tuchel admits he has had trouble sleeping in the build-up to Bayern Munich’s Champions League tie against Manchester City.

The two sides meet in the first leg of their quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Bayern boss Tuchel revealed he was hoping for an early night following his team’s arrival in Manchester but conceded that might not be possible as he mulls over his tactical plans.

The former Chelsea manager said: “I will try to go to bed early. I just hope I will be able to sleep.

“The best preparation is sleep but sometimes it is hard to get that sleep when you’re thinking about things.

“This morning I woke up really early and I just decided to go to the training ground because I couldn’t get back to sleep. I just kept thinking about the match.”

Tuchel, who left Chelsea in September and succeeded the sacked Julian Nagelsmann at the Bundesliga leaders last month, will be coming up against City boss Pep Guardiola for the 11th time in his managerial career.

The German has won just three of their previous encounters but one of them was the 2021 final, when he guided Chelsea to an unexpected victory over City.

Tuchel said: “I don’t think I can learn much from other games I’ve played against Pep.

Thomas Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea earlier this season
“It’s unique what Pep does. We’ll try to find solutions but we’ll need a complete performance to create problems for City.

“We did not mention this (2021) final and we will not do it. That would feel very awkward for me. We focus now on our team.”

City, who have won the Premier League in four of the past five seasons, go into the game in fine form after winning their last eight games in all competitions.

Tuchel said: “It is a major task in front of us. I was just outside (at the Etihad Stadium) and that is the current gold standard for us.

“We want to live up to that but team is entitled to be confident after our results and performances in the Champions League so far and we have to try to continue like that.

“Maybe we play in a role of slight underdog, which is not a problem. We’ll try to make the most of it. We need to be confident and on top of our game.”

Tuchel, whose side could even face his former club Chelsea if they progress, insists he does not feel any extra incentive to perform on his return to England.

He said: “There’s no more motivation needed.

“I enjoyed every single day being in England, coaching in England and in the Premier League. I’m happy to be back and to be back in this atmosphere.

“But when the whistle goes, there will not be so much enjoyment and sentimental thoughts. We will then compete until the last whistle.”

