Barcelona fail to bounce back from Copa Del Rey defeat with Girona stalemate By Press Association April 10 2023, 10.44pm Barcelona dropped two points as they drew 0-0 with Girona (Joan Monfort/AP) Barcelona were underwhelming in response to their Copa Del Rey humiliation against Real Madrid as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Girona. Barca were thumped 4-0 at the Camp Nou by their biggest rivals in midweek and they again drew a blank in Monday's LaLiga clash. They missed a number of late chances to break the deadlock, but still extend their lead at the top of the table to 13 points and it would take something special to stop a 27th league title. FT #BarçaGirona pic.twitter.com/UAQKPVPHQ8— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 10, 2023 Robert Lewandowski was at the centre of Barca's best chances as he was hesitant in a good position, which saw him tackled before shooting, while he had a backheel deflected wide late on. Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paolo Gazzaniga put in an assured display for the visitors, with his best moment coming when he denied Gavi with a fine reflex save.