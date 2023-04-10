Alec Baldwin will not have to appear at court in person for preliminary hearing

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alec Baldwin will not have to appear in court in person for a preliminary hearing after a US judge granted a motion to waive his appearance.

The Hollywood actor faces two charges of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

During the two-week preliminary hearing, due to begin on May 3, it will be decided whether there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

A waiver of appearance was filed by Baldwin and his legal team, and approved by judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on Monday.

The Hollywood actor faces two charges of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021 (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office/PA)

“I understand that I am charged with the following offence or offences under the law of the State of New Mexico: Involuntary Manslaughter … in two alternatives,” the filing read.

“I understand that I am entitled to personally appear before the court at every stage of the criminal proceedings.

“After reading and understanding the above, I request that the court permit me to waive a personal appearance in court for the following proceedings: preliminary hearing.”

It comes after Santa Fe’s district attorney, Mary Carmack-Altwies, said she would “step aside” from the case in order to “focus on broader public safety needs” in New Mexico.

Ms Carmack-Altwies also announced the appointment of lawyers Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis to serve as new special prosecutors in the case, following the stepping down of Andrea Reeb.