National Trust rangers move into lifeboat house to monitor little tern colony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

National Trust rangers move into lifeboat house to monitor little tern colony

By Press Association
A little tern, one of the UK’s rarest seabirds, shelters on Blakeney Point (National Trust/Hanne Siebers/PA)
A little tern, one of the UK’s rarest seabirds, shelters on Blakeney Point (National Trust/Hanne Siebers/PA)

Three National Trust rangers have moved into a lifeboat house on a remote shingle spit to monitor a colony of one of the UK’s rarest seabirds through the breeding season.

Rangers will live on site at Blakeney Point on the north Norfolk coast for eight months, from March to October, warding off predators to help threatened little terns.

Assisted by around 30 volunteers, the trio will also count nests and fledglings, and speak to visitors to limit disturbance to the ground nesting birds.

National Trust ranger Duncan Halpin keeping watch from the old lifeboat house on Blakeney Point (National Trust/ Hanne Siebers/ PA)
National Trust ranger Duncan Halpin keeping watch from the old lifeboat house (National Trust/Hanne Siebers/PA)

The population of little terns has dropped by 40% since the 1980s, according to the National Trust.

Blakeney Point is also an internationally important nesting site for common and Sandwich terns.

The conservation charity said as many as 25% of the UK’s population of Sandwich terns and 16% of the little terns have sought to breed at Blakeney Point in recent years.

Its remote and wild landscape provides a perfect habitat for residential and migrating wildlife, the National Trust said.

A little tern chick, one of the UK's rarest seabirds, camouflaged on the beach at Blakeney Point (National Trust/ Hanne Siebers/ PA)
A little tern chick on the beach at Blakeney Point (National Trust/Hanne Siebers/PA)

Terns have been breeding at Blakeney Point since the 1800s, with 2021 being a particularly successful year as the team counted 3,678 pairs.

Duncan Halpin, National Trust ranger for the Norfolk coast and Broads, has moved back into the lifeboat house for his third year.

He said: “The first tern nests are expected from late April, beginning with Sandwich terns, and then from mid-May onwards little terns will arrive.

“Little terns are one of the UK’s rarest seabirds and are afforded the utmost protection from disturbance.

The Old Lifeboat Station at Blakeney Point, Norfolk. (National Trust/ PA)
The Old Lifeboat Station at Blakeney Point (National Trust/PA)

“The UK has around 1,300 pairs of little terns, and the Point can host up to 200 pairs, although this varies from year to year.

“With such a low population concentrated only on a handful of sites around the country, protecting these is paramount to ensure their survival.”

He urged visitors to follow signage and always watch their step as birds do not obey fence lines.

“Walking down at the water’s edge is usually the safest thing to ensure as little disturbance as possible,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
2
Fife property investor Steven Clark and his new development project at 19 Spital in Aberdeen.
Meet the Fife property investor who’s spent £825,000 bringing an empty building back to…
3
Cameron Rae.
‘Broken’ mum of Perth man says ‘whole city is hurting’ over death of son,…
4
The SSSC headquarters at Compass House in Dundee.
Fife care home worker struck off after ‘borrowing’ £90 from resident
5
This divided villa on Perth Road in Dundee's West End topped TSPC's viewing charts last month.
Property on Dundee’s Perth Road tops TSPC’s 10 most viewed homes in March
6
Pitairlie Garage is Angus where a break-in was reported
Police probe break-in at Angus garage
7
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
8
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
9
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
10
Birdie owners Isla Moncrieff and her mum Jenni outside the new Pitlochry shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inside new ‘slow fashion’ womenswear shop in Pitlochry

More from The Courier

Future is bright: Fotheringham after signing his deal. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham signs new contract as Tannadice 'star performer' is hailed
Emergency Services on Wellesley Road, Buckhaven. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Buckhaven
The horses visiting Cameron Hospital in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Runaway horses in stable condition after visit to Fife Hospital
children playing under a colourful flag in a park.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why I'm proud to be a part of what Help for Kids…
(From left) Lucas with mum Katrina Simpson and Linzie Shand. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee nurse reveals she couldn't afford son's clothes on full-time salary
Firefighters at the blaze in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Residents hear 'explosions' after taxi torched in Dundee street
A little tern, one of the UK’s rarest seabirds, shelters on Blakeney Point (National Trust/Hanne Siebers/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Road rage and back to the Baltics
Cameron Rae beaming after passing his driving test in February.
Cameron Rae — Teenager appears in court accused of murdering Perth man
The burnt out flatbed lorry belonging to Gowrie Contracts. Image: Gowrie Contracts.
Owner's disbelief as £42k vehicle 'torched by vandals' in Dundee
Why did child rapist Sean Hogg avoid prison while ex-MP Natalie McGarry was jailed…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented