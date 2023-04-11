What the papers say – April 11

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – April 11

By Press Association
What the papers say
What the papers say

The latest NHS strikes dominate Tuesday’s newspaper front pages with the majority of titles focusing on the impact.

Junior doctors are beginning a four-day strike and many of the headlines concentrate on how long the disruption will last and warnings to patients.

The Guardian has a bleak prognosis, saying the doctors could continue striking until the next general election without a “credible offer” to increase wages.

The Times’ diagnosis is slightly healthier, even though it predicts a “month of disruption” with health leaders urging people to avoid “risky behaviour”.

“Thousands more patients” will miss treatment than expected, according the the i, which says up to 350,000 operations and appointments will be cancelled.

There is a similar theme in Metro which asks simply: “Is there a doctor in the house?”

The Daily Mirror focuses on what the doctors are fighting for as it reports on the “poor pay” of junior medics.

There is a warning from the Daily Express which urges people not to get ill during what it labels a “catastrophic” walkout.

And The Independent digital front page focuses on what it calls “the real cost of the strike”, with a list of delayed and cancelled treatments for a leaked NHS report.

The strike also makes the front of The Daily Telegraph, but it leads on the visit of US President Joe Biden to Northern Ireland, saying he will push for all sides to unite and break the powersharing deadlock at Stormont.

The Sun looks elsewhere for its front page, reporting on an ITV documentary which it says reveals the Queen wanted both William and Harry to see military service in Afghanistan.

Migrants dominate the front of the Daily Mail, which says 19 “terror suspects” have arrived in Britain by crossing the Channel.

The Financial Times focuses on the success of company flotations after a change of rules for Chinese listings.

And the Daily Star looks at drugs labs on lengthy space missions to save the lives of astronauts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
2
Fife property investor Steven Clark and his new development project at 19 Spital in Aberdeen.
Meet the Fife property investor who’s spent £825,000 bringing an empty building back to…
3
Cameron Rae.
‘Broken’ mum of Perth man says ‘whole city is hurting’ over death of son,…
4
The SSSC headquarters at Compass House in Dundee.
Fife care home worker struck off after ‘borrowing’ £90 from resident
5
This divided villa on Perth Road in Dundee's West End topped TSPC's viewing charts last month.
Property on Dundee’s Perth Road tops TSPC’s 10 most viewed homes in March
6
Pitairlie Garage is Angus where a break-in was reported
Police probe break-in at Angus garage
7
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
8
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
9
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
10
Birdie owners Isla Moncrieff and her mum Jenni outside the new Pitlochry shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inside new ‘slow fashion’ womenswear shop in Pitlochry

More from The Courier

Future is bright: Fotheringham after signing his deal. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham signs new contract as Tannadice 'star performer' is hailed
Emergency Services on Wellesley Road, Buckhaven. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Buckhaven
The horses visiting Cameron Hospital in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Runaway horses in stable condition after visit to Fife Hospital
children playing under a colourful flag in a park.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why I'm proud to be a part of what Help for Kids…
(From left) Lucas with mum Katrina Simpson and Linzie Shand. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee nurse reveals she couldn't afford son's clothes on full-time salary
Firefighters at the blaze in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Residents hear 'explosions' after taxi torched in Dundee street
What the papers say
Tuesday court round-up — Road rage and back to the Baltics
Cameron Rae beaming after passing his driving test in February.
Cameron Rae — Teenager appears in court accused of murdering Perth man
The burnt out flatbed lorry belonging to Gowrie Contracts. Image: Gowrie Contracts.
Owner's disbelief as £42k vehicle 'torched by vandals' in Dundee
Why did child rapist Sean Hogg avoid prison while ex-MP Natalie McGarry was jailed…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented