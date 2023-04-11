Hundreds flee wildfire in coastal city in South Korea

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of South Koreans have been forced to flee a wildfire fuelled by strong winds that burned parts of an eastern coastal city, destroying dozens of homes.

More than 2,300 firefighters and 300 vehicles were sent to fight the blaze that started on a mountain in a central part of Gangneung.

Around 70 homes and other buildings were destroyed and more than 400 residents evacuated to facilities that included an ice-skating arena and a school gym.

Local residents stand near the flames (You Hyung-jae/Yonhap via AP)

The Korea Forest Service said firefighters had put out about 88% of the fire as of 3.30pm local time on Tuesday. Gangwon provincial governor Kim Jin-tae said the fire appeared to be slowed by rain that began in the afternoon and that firefighters were aiming to bring the flames fully under control by sunset.

Their efforts were initially slowed by powerful winds that made it difficult to fly water-dropping aircraft but officials managed to deploy helicopters in the afternoon.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said winds in the Gangneung area were blowing up to 64mph as of Tuesday afternoon.

The strong winds also forced rail operators to cancel at least a dozen passenger trains between Gangneung and other eastern coastal cities like Donghae and Samcheok.

Smoke from a wildfire fills the air (Yang Ji-woong/Yonhap via AP)

The fire covered more than 370 hectares and firefighters were establishing barriers while focusing on preventing the flames from spreading to more populated areas of Gangneung, according to the Korea Forest Service and the Gangwon provincial government.

Photos showed firefighters spraying water toward burning homes and buildings, and large, orange flames engulfing a pine forest near a seaside resort hotel.

South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol instructed officials to deploy “all available equipment and personnel” to swiftly extinguish the wildfire and evacuate residents to prevent loss of life.