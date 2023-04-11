Co Mayo town ‘buzzing’ ahead of Biden visit, says relative of US president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Co Mayo town ‘buzzing’ ahead of Biden visit, says relative of US president

By Press Association
Joe Blewitt is a distant cousin of US President Joe Biden (Brian Lawless/PA)
Joe Blewitt is a distant cousin of US President Joe Biden (Brian Lawless/PA)

The town of Ballina in Co Mayo will never have witnessed anything like the visit of Joe Biden, a relative of the US President has said.

Joe Blewitt, a third cousin of Mr Biden, said there is a “great buzz” in the area ahead of the president’s arrival.

Preparations are well under way for the event on Friday, which will be the culmination of Mr Biden’s trip to the island of Ireland.

Mr Biden is to give a public address at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina.

His great-great-great-grandfather, Edward Blewitt, sold 27,000 bricks to the cathedral in 1827, which helped him to afford to buy tickets for himself and his family to sail to America decades later in 1851.

Joe Biden visit to the island of Ireland
US President Joe Biden will visit Ballina in Co Mayo on Friday (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Blewitt was helping with final preparations on Tuesday when he spoke to the PA news agency.

He said: “We are building the stage at the moment.

“I am very excited, there is a great buzz all around the town. It has just been crazy.

“The town will never have known anything like it, it is just great.”

Ballina is twinned with Scranton in Pennsylvania in the US, Mr Biden’s hometown.

Independent councillor Mark Duffy said Ballina is celebrating its 300th anniversary this year.

He said: “President Biden coming to Ballina on Friday is a huge celebration of our story.

“So many people emigrated during the darkest hour in Irish history, the famine time.

“His great-great-great-grandfather, Edward Blewitt, left here. He was a builder’s merchant here in Ballina and supplied 27,000 bricks towards the building of the cathedral where on Friday night he is going to make a historic address to the people of Ballina and the people of Ireland.

“It is a really symbolic moment between Ballina and his hometown of Scranton which are already linked. It shows the strong ties between the two places.

“As a council we are working around the clock, cleaning streets, the painters are out, community groups are painting different shop buildings. Businesses are decorating their shops; flags, buntings, banners are going up all over.

“There is a real celebratory mood in the town at the moment.

“It will be huge. He visited in 2016 as vice-president and he always promised he would come if he was US president.”

DC: Inauguration of Joe Biden as 46th President of the United States
Mark Duffy is an independent councillor in Ballina (Brian Lawless/PA)

Councillor Annie May Reape said: “It is fantastic to see. It is gearing up and the people are so excited.

“There has never been anything like this before. He did visit us in 2016 as vice-president, but this is on a different scale.

“Having the president coming to a small west of Ireland town is beyond anyone’s expectations.

“The town is tremendously proud of the links we have with the president.

“I was walking around this morning and seeing it all. I just hope the weather stays good.

“The president did say he was coming home. He’s a lovely man and so, so friendly. I think he is really happy himself about coming back.

“Can you imagine the pride for us every time he mentions Ballina on the world stage?

“It puts us on the map. It will do wonders for us.”

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Ambrose Carroll flies an American flag in his garden in Whitestown, near Carlingford in Co Louth, close to Kilwirra Cemetery (Niall Carson/PA)

Before his visit to Co Mayo, Mr Biden will spend time in Co Louth, where his great-grandfather, James Finnegan, was born.

He will tour Carlingford Castle on Wednesday.

Excitement was building in the county with several homes decorated with US flags near Kilwirra Church, where some of Mr Biden’s relatives are believed to be buried.

A significant security operation is also continuing in the area with members of the defence forces carrying out searches of undergrowth.

Local resident Ambrose Carroll was one of those to erect a Stars and Stripes flag in his garden.

He said: “We did it last time he was here, a lot of people did the same. We said we would do it again because there’s a lot of excitement around the place.

“I feel great about it. He seems to be a lovely man and I am looking forward to it.

“All round the area there are cousins.”

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
A member of the defence forces carries out searches at the entrance to Carlingford, Co Louth, ahead of a visit from US President Joe Biden (Niall Carson/PA)

Robert Brown, who runs a confectionery stand in Carlingford, said police have asked him to close on Wednesday.

“We have been asked for security reasons to vacate the area when the president is here,” he said.

“From the point of view of the president’s visit, it will be good for tourism, it will be good for the economy, and hopefully it will bring some investment to this part of the world.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
2
Fife property investor Steven Clark and his new development project at 19 Spital in Aberdeen.
Meet the Fife property investor who’s spent £825,000 bringing an empty building back to…
3
Cameron Rae.
‘Broken’ mum of Perth man says ‘whole city is hurting’ over death of son,…
4
The SSSC headquarters at Compass House in Dundee.
Fife care home worker struck off after ‘borrowing’ £90 from resident
5
This divided villa on Perth Road in Dundee's West End topped TSPC's viewing charts last month.
Property on Dundee’s Perth Road tops TSPC’s 10 most viewed homes in March
6
Pitairlie Garage is Angus where a break-in was reported
Police probe break-in at Angus garage
7
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
8
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
9
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
10
Birdie owners Isla Moncrieff and her mum Jenni outside the new Pitlochry shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inside new ‘slow fashion’ womenswear shop in Pitlochry

More from The Courier

The horses visiting Cameron Hospital in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Runaway horses in stable condition after visit to Fife Hospital
children playing under a colourful flag in a park.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why I'm proud to be a part of what Help for Kids…
(From left) Lucas with mum Katrina Simpson and Linzie Shand. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee nurse reveals she couldn't afford son's clothes on full-time salary
Firefighters at the blaze in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Residents hear 'explosions' after taxi torched in Dundee street
Joe Blewitt is a distant cousin of US President Joe Biden (Brian Lawless/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Road rage and back to the Baltics
Cameron Rae beaming after passing his driving test in February.
Cameron Rae — Teenager appears in court accused of murdering Perth man
The burnt out flatbed lorry belonging to Gowrie Contracts. Image: Gowrie Contracts.
Owner's disbelief as £42k vehicle 'torched by vandals' in Dundee
Why did child rapist Sean Hogg avoid prison while ex-MP Natalie McGarry was jailed…
A man with a small boy on his shoulders walk throw a rally of independence supporters in Edinburgh.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Since when was independence a question for 'right now'?
John Murray and Mandy Hunter have launched the Kirkcaldy cinema crowdfunder. Image: King's Live Lounge.
Public urged to get behind £5,000 bid to bring cinema back to Kirkcaldy after…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented