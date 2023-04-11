Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland for anniversary ‘significant’, says Blair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland for anniversary ‘significant’, says Blair

By Press Association
Sir Tony Blair has described Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland as “significant” (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sir Tony Blair has described Joe Biden's visit to Northern Ireland as "significant" (Victoria Jones/PA)

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair has described Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland as “significant” as the US President is due to arrive on Tuesday to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The ex-Labour leader spoke of the importance of using “the American influence on the process with care and with sensitivity” adding “there’s a difference between influencing and pressurising and the one tends to be positive and the other can be negative”.

Mr Biden is expected to meet members of Stormont’s main political parties as part of a visit he said will underscore his nation’s “commitment to preserving peace and encouraging prosperity” in Northern Ireland.

Sir Tony told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Well, it is significant. You’ve got to use the American influence on the process with care and with sensitivity.

“I obviously had a very close relationship with President Clinton outside of the peace process, but I found him immensely helpful.

“He would immediately understand strategically what was important and what wasn’t and the Americans can play an important part of this, but you’ve just got to be, you’ve got to insert them at the right moment and in the right place.”

Clinton – Blair – Labour Conference
Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair with former US president Bill Clinton (Johnny Green/PA)

He added: “I don’t know what the up-to-date situation is with President Biden and our Prime Minister now, but for me at that time and actually also afterwards with President Bush who came to Northern Ireland and was actually extremely helpful at a crucial moment in the peace process.

“The Americans can play a real role but it’s something that you need to do carefully because there’s a difference between influencing and pressurising and the one tends to be positive and the other can be negative.”

He went on: “One thing I learned about the unionist is if you try and pressurise them to do something that they’re fundamentally in disagreement with, it’s usually futile pressure, even if it comes from the US, so you’ve got to use that influence carefully.”

The Good Friday Agreement negotiations he said were a “rollercoaster”, but characterised by an “overwhelming sense of desire to succeed”.

He said: “It was an exhausting three days or more and the most intense negotiation I’ve ever been involved in and my deepest recollection was just the rollercoaster of it because sometimes it looked like the deal was on and sometimes it looked like it was off and then it only really came together literally in the moments before we announced it …

“There was this overwhelming sense of desire to succeed because had we failed, it would have been a very humiliating and public failure.”

He added: “We don’t have the executive up and running at the moment, we want that and the agreement should be reviewed over time.

“The only thing is, if you’re going to review it, whatever comes out of the review will only work if it brings the communities together.”

Mr Biden will also travel to the Republic of Ireland.

