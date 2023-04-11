Boy, 12, accused of murdering a grandmother yawns as trial date is fixed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 12, accused of murdering a grandmother yawns as trial date is fixed

By Press Association
Floral tributes left outside a house on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, Sheffield, following the death of Marcia Grant. A 12-year-old boy accused of murdering a 60-year-old “pillar of her community” by running her over with her own car has been remanded into secure accommodation by magistrates. Marcia died after she was trapped under her Honda Accord, which is alleged to have reversed over her at speed outside her semi-detached home in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on Wednesday evening. Issue date: Saturday April 8, 2023.
A 12-year-old boy yawned and was told to take his feet down from the front of the dock as a judge discussed with lawyers when he should go on trial accused of murdering a “wonderful and beautiful lady with a heart of gold”.

The youngster appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday accused of running over 60-year-old Marcia Grant with her own car.

Mrs Grant died outside her home in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on Wednesday.

Greenhill incident
Marcia Grant died outside her home in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on Wednesday (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

The boy, who cannot be named, sat in the dock in Court 7 with three staff from his secure accommodation and a court security officer.

Dressed in a light-brown hooded tracksuit, he gazed around the court as the lawyers discussed the case, occasionally leaning back, putting his hands behind his head and looking up at the journalists and police officers sitting in the public gallery.

At one point he yawned and was also told by one of the officers accompanying him to take his feet down from the front wall of the dock.

The defendant spoke at the beginning of the hearing to confirm his name and again at the end, to acknowledge that he understood what was happening when the judge explained what was going to happen next.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said the case had to be prioritised due to the age of the defendant and he fixed a provisional trial date for August 14.

Judge Richardson dispensed with his normal robes for the hearing, as did prosecutor Ian Goldsack and Ben Campbell, who was defending the boy.

Greenhill incident
Floral tributes left outside Marcia Grant’s house in Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA)

He said everything possible should be done to bring the case to trial in August but he set a fall-back date of October 3.

The judge said there will be a case management hearing on May 5 at 2pm.

He remanded the boy into secure youth detention accommodation after a 20-minute-long hearing.

Mrs Grant was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene of Wednesday’s incident outside her house in Hemper Lane, Greenhill.

The boy is also charged with possession of a bladed article relating to a silver kitchen knife alleged to have been found by police called to the incident.

Mrs Grant’s family released a statement after her death which said: “Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community.”

A number of floral tributes have been laid outside her semi-detached home.

One message attached to the flowers said: “You were such a wonderful and beautiful lady with a heart of gold.”

Another said: “Marcia was such a lovely lady.”

Tuesday court round-up — Road rage and back to the Baltics
