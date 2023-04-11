Packed itinerary for four-day visit of Joe Biden to island of Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Packed itinerary for four-day visit of Joe Biden to island of Ireland

By Press Association
US President Joe Biden is set to begin a four-day trip to the island of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
US President Joe Biden is set to begin a four-day trip to the island of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

Air Force One will touch down at Belfast International Airport on Tuesday evening, marking the start of US President Joe Biden’s four-day trip to the island of Ireland.

The visit has been timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which largely brought an end to the Troubles.

Mr Biden will also use the visit to reconnect with his family in Co Louth and Mayo, as well as attending several engagements in Dublin.

A huge security operation has swung into place on both sides of the border, with the public warned to expect delays in areas where the president will visit.

Mr Biden will have a packed itinerary during the four-day trip.


A police officer inspects a drain in Belfast as part of the security operation already under way ahead of the visit of US President Joe Biden (Aaron Chown/PA)

Tuesday:

– Mr Biden will arrive in Northern Ireland where he will be greeted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Wednesday:

– The president will hold bilateral talks with Mr Sunak in Belfast in the morning.

– Mr Biden is also expected to hold talks with Northern Ireland’s main political parties. The powersharing Assembly established by the Good Friday Agreement is currently not operating due to a protest by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

– In his main engagement in Northern Ireland, Mr Biden will deliver a keynote speech at Ulster University’s new £350 million Belfast campus. The president tweeted that he would use the occasion to underscore his nation’s “commitment to preserving peace and encouraging prosperity” in the region.

– Mr Biden will then cross the border. He will travel to Co Louth where he has ancestral roots. His great-grandfather Owen Finnegan left the county for the US in the 1840s. During the visit, he county, he will tour Carlingford Castle.

– Mr Biden will stay overnight in Dublin.


The US president will meet Irish counterpart Michael D Higgins on Thursday (Niall Carson/PA)

Thursday:

– The US president will meet Irish President Michael D Higgins at his official residence Aras an Uachtarain in Phoenix Park. The park will be closed for 24 hours to accommodate the visit. Mr Biden will also take part in a tree-planting ceremony and a ringing of the Peace Bell.

– Mr Biden will travel for talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, whom he recently hosted at the White House on St Patrick’s Day.

– He will then address the Dail, becoming the fourth US president to do so – following John F Kennedy in 1963, Ronald Reagan in 1984 and Bill Clinton in 1995.

– On Thursday evening, Mr Biden will attend a banquet dinner in his honour at Dublin Castle.


A view of the church ruins and Kilwirra cemetery, where the relatives of US President Joe Biden are buried (Niall Carson/PA)

Friday:

– The president will travel to the west of Ireland, where he will tour the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock and visit the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s family history research unit.

– The visit will conclude when Mr Biden makes a public speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina. Mr Biden’s great-great-great grandfather Edward Blewitt sold 27,000 bricks to the cathedral in 1827, which helped him to afford to buy tickets for himself and his family to sail to America decades later in 1851.

Most Commented