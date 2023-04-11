Cancer patient supports striking doctors on picket line as check-up delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Cancer patient supports striking doctors on picket line as check-up delayed

By Press Association
Cancer patient Phil Sutcliffe stood on the picket line in support of striking junior doctors (Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA)
Cancer patient Phil Sutcliffe stood on the picket line in support of striking junior doctors (Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA)

A cancer patient who had his check-up delayed despite discovering “alarming” lumps has stood in solidarity with striking junior doctors on a picket line, saying NHS staff pay “transcends a lot of our individual troubles”.

Junior doctors across England began a four-day strike on Tuesday in a worsening dispute over pay which threatens huge disruption to the NHS.

An estimated 350,000 appointments, including operations, will be cancelled as a result of the walkout by members of the British Medical Association (BMA).

Patients including a man with cancer who had an appointment delayed and a former NHS dental nurse who had a procedure cancelled have spoken to the PA news agency about the strikes.

Phil Sutcliffe, a 75-year-old retired journalist from Streatham, south London, joined striking junior doctors on a picket line at St Thomas’ Hospital with his wife, who was a nurse for 40 years.

He held up a sign that read: “Today my cancer check-up was delayed by the strike but I support the junior doctors! We must pay them properly and the nurses and everyone who cares for us.”

Striking junior doctors
Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital in central London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Sutcliffe said he has a form of lymphoma that has returned after being in remission for nearly five years.

He said he started to feel some lumps returning, which he described as “alarming”, and due to the strikes his check-up appointment has been delayed to early May.

He said: “I have a slow-developing form of cancer which has been in remission and is now starting up again, so it’s starting to get a bit alarming. But I’m in good hands – despite this little delay.”

He added he “entirely understands” that people with much more urgent conditions “feel angry and frightened” with appointment delays.

“But at the same time, these doctors do the most fantastic job for very modest pay, in particular the junior doctors, so the Government needs to get to the negotiating table and start talking,” Mr Sutcliffe said.

“The issue of pay for the doctors, for the nurses, for all the health workers, is just so crucial it transcends a lot of our individual troubles, so I am supporting these guys.”

For Rebecca Lawson, a former NHS dental nurse who has private healthcare with Bupa, the strikes have meant an operation she was due to have this week to investigate severe stomach issues was cancelled due to doctors having to cover for the BMA strike at NHS hospitals.

The 43-year-old, who lives in Horsham, West Sussex, told PA: “I don’t blame the doctors because their wages are extremely low. I just don’t think it needed to come to the point of strikes because the Government should not have let it get this far.

Industrial strike
Junior doctors are fighting for better pay (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“I’ve been meaning to have this procedure over the last six weeks and it was cancelled twice because of strikes.

“Going private and needing a procedure and being constantly told it needs to be postponed or it needs to be cancelled because all the doctors have to come out of the private hospital and cover for doctors striking – it’s just a mess.

“It’s frustrating because you think, we’re paying for this to get away from the disruption of the NHS and we’re still being impacted.”

A new date has not been given for her procedure.

Mrs Lawson lived in Singapore for nine years and she said that when you needed a private operation there, you would be seen in three days maximum.

“Private healthcare in the UK is not as efficient as private healthcare in other countries”, she added.

“It really highlights how bad things are here.”

Mrs Lawson added that one of the main reasons behind her decision to go private was because she suffers from a permanent migraine from a head injury she had five years ago, which has left her unable to work, and found it difficult to get an appointment on the NHS.

“I’m paying £1,500 every three months for medication I need and there’s another medication I need that I couldn’t get a NHS neurologist appointment for.

“These are all drugs I should be able to get on the NHS, but couldn’t get appointments for, so it is having a huge impact.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
2
Fife property investor Steven Clark and his new development project at 19 Spital in Aberdeen.
Meet the Fife property investor who’s spent £825,000 bringing an empty building back to…
3
Cameron Rae.
‘Broken’ mum of Perth man says ‘whole city is hurting’ over death of son,…
4
The SSSC headquarters at Compass House in Dundee.
Fife care home worker struck off after ‘borrowing’ £90 from resident
5
This divided villa on Perth Road in Dundee's West End topped TSPC's viewing charts last month.
Property on Dundee’s Perth Road tops TSPC’s 10 most viewed homes in March
6
Pitairlie Garage is Angus where a break-in was reported
Police probe break-in at Angus garage
7
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
8
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
9
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
10
Birdie owners Isla Moncrieff and her mum Jenni outside the new Pitlochry shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inside new ‘slow fashion’ womenswear shop in Pitlochry

More from The Courier

The horses visiting Cameron Hospital in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Runaway horses in stable condition after visit to Fife Hospital
children playing under a colourful flag in a park.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why I'm proud to be a part of what Help for Kids…
(From left) Lucas with mum Katrina Simpson and Linzie Shand. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee nurse reveals she couldn't afford son's clothes on full-time salary
Firefighters at the blaze in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Residents hear 'explosions' after taxi torched in Dundee street
Cancer patient Phil Sutcliffe stood on the picket line in support of striking junior doctors (Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Road rage and back to the Baltics
Cameron Rae beaming after passing his driving test in February.
Cameron Rae — Teenager appears in court accused of murdering Perth man
The burnt out flatbed lorry belonging to Gowrie Contracts. Image: Gowrie Contracts.
Owner's disbelief as £42k vehicle 'torched by vandals' in Dundee
Why did child rapist Sean Hogg avoid prison while ex-MP Natalie McGarry was jailed…
A man with a small boy on his shoulders walk throw a rally of independence supporters in Edinburgh.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Since when was independence a question for 'right now'?
John Murray and Mandy Hunter have launched the Kirkcaldy cinema crowdfunder. Image: King's Live Lounge.
Public urged to get behind £5,000 bid to bring cinema back to Kirkcaldy after…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented