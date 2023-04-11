Suspicious device discovered at cemetery following republican Easter event

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A public safety operation is under way at a cemetery in Londonderry where an Easter Monday republican commemoration was staged, police have said.

Derry’s City Cemetery was closed to visitors on Tuesday morning as officers examined the scene.

The PSNI said a suspicious device was found inside the grounds of the cemetery at 6.30am.

Cordons are in place in the vicinity and one home has been evacuated.

Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: “We fully understand the level of concern and anger in relation to this, but we have absolutely no option but to take this action.

“Public safety is our priority, and we will never take any chances when it comes to protecting people and communities.

A public safety operation is currently underway in Creggan after a suspicious device was found inside the grounds of the City Cemetery off Lone Moor Road. pic.twitter.com/vGbjhQLeBv — Police Derry City and Strabane (@PSNIDCSDistrict) April 11, 2023

“This suspicious device is located in the same area where participants in yesterday’s un-notified Easter parade took cover under umbrellas and removed the paramilitary-style clothing they wore, and burnt them.

“A cemetery is where people pay their respects in memory of their loved ones.

“This callous and provocative move flies in the face of that. It is appalling.”

Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said public safety was the priority as his officers carried out an operation at the City Cemetery in Londonderry (Liam McBurney/PA)

He added: “We will endeavour to keep disruption to a minimum, and work through this operation as quickly as possible.

“However, I cannot stress enough that public safety is our priority and I want to thank the community for their support.”

The cemetery is currently accessible to facilitate burials only.

Two robots, usually deployed to examine suspicious objects, were seen moving within the site.

Robots examine the scene at Derry City Cemetery (Liam McBurney/PA).

One small funeral was held at the cemetery during the closure.

The operation was undertaken a day after the republican event at the cemetery.

Prior to the event at the republican plot in the cemetery, there were scenes of violence in the Creggan area of Derry when a number of missiles, including petrol bombs, were hurled by young people at a police Land Rover monitoring the pre-commemoration parade.

The illegal parade started in the Central Drive area when a number of masked men in paramilitary-style dress formed a colour party carrying the Irish flag and a host of republican flags.

A PSNI officer inside the cemetery on Tuesday (Liam McBurney/PA).

As the parade progressed towards the City Cemetery, the police Land Rover came under attack, with masked youths throwing petrol bombs and firing fireworks before it drove off in flames.

Commenting on the security operation, Foyle MP Colum Eastwood tweeted: “People can’t get to the graves of their loved because of the actions of a few with no political mandate and no support.

“Hoping the city cemetery is made safe as soon as possible.”