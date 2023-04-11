Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti backs Frank Lampard to improve Chelsea fortunes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti backs Frank Lampard to improve Chelsea fortunes

By Press Association
Carlo Ancelotti, right, expects Frank Lampard to be successful in his second stint as Chelsea manager (Peter Powell/PA)
Carlo Ancelotti, right, expects Frank Lampard to be successful in his second stint as Chelsea manager (Peter Powell/PA)

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti backed Frank Lampard to improve Chelsea’s flagging fortunes ahead of the Champions League quarter-final clash between the two clubs.

Appointed on an interim basis until the end of the season, Lampard, who previously managed Chelsea from July 2019 to January 2021 before being sacked, was a surprise choice to replace Graham Potter.

Chelsea’s all-time leading goal-scorer’s second stint at the helm started on a losing note at Wolves at the weekend, leaving them 11th in the Premier League and without a win in their last four fixtures.

Frank Lampard made a losing start on his return to Chelsea (Nigel French/PA)
Frank Lampard made a losing start on his return to Chelsea (Nigel French/PA)

Chelsea can temporarily forget their domestic woes this week as they travel to the Spanish capital for a reunion with their former boss Ancelotti, who ruled out taking charge at Stamford Bridge this summer.

But Ancelotti, who was in the Chelsea dugout between 2009 and 2011, has backed former England midfielder Lampard to make a success of the unexpected return to his beloved west London club.

“I feel sad (looking at Chelsea’s position in the table),” Ancelotti told a press conference on the eve of the first leg. “I have a fantastic memory of this club, of the people that are still working there. I’m a supporter of Chelsea, because I spent two years there.

“Will I go back? No, I hope Lampard will be able to do a fantastic job with them…Lampard has been a great player who I coached for two years.

“He knows these kind of games well and how to prepare his team. He has been here for a week, but he will do well in the time he is at Chelsea.”

Carlo Ancelotti, centre, managed Frank Lampard, left, at Chelsea between 2009 and 2011 (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Carlo Ancelotti, centre, managed Frank Lampard, left, at Chelsea between 2009 and 2011 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Ancelotti insisted Real will not be overlooking the Blues, who knocked out Borussia Dortmund to reach this stage, despite the English side’s form this season.

“We have to respect the team and the club,” Ancelotti added. “They have very good players and even if they are not in a good moment they have great motivation and will bring out the best. It’s a squad of a very high level.

“The team is excited and motivated to return to the Champions League and experience another magical night at the Bernabeu. We have to take advantage of the fact that we play the first game at home.”

