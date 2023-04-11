Israeli army kills two alleged Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Israeli army kills two alleged Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

By Press Association
Mourners attend the funeral of Lucy Dee at a cemetery in the West Bank settlement of Kfar Etzion, on Tuesday (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)
Mourners attend the funeral of Lucy Dee at a cemetery in the West Bank settlement of Kfar Etzion, on Tuesday (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

The Israeli military has shot and killed two Palestinians who allegedly opened fire at troops from their car in the northern West Bank, authorities said.

It is the latest incident in a wave of deadly violence gripping the occupied territory.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the two men killed in the West Bank village of Deir al Hatab on Tuesday as Saud Abdullah Saud and Mohammed Abu Dira.

The Israeli military said the men shot at an Israeli outpost near the settlement of Elon Moreh, south of the Palestinian city of Nablus.

Israeli soldiers on patrol opened fire, killing the two alleged gunmen.

Lucy Dee’s three remaining children, centre, follow their mother’s body to the cemetery in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion on Tuesday
Lucy Dee’s three remaining children, centre, follow their mother’s body to the cemetery in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion on Tuesday (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Palestinian media said a third gunmen was in the car during the drive-by shooting and fled the area.

Israeli security forces said they were searching for other suspected assailants and found a pair of M-16 rifles and a pistol at the scene.

The local armed group of the Balata refugee camp, a militant stronghold near Nablus, identified the two men as militants, sharing photographs of them brandishing M-16s and posing together in the camp.

Saud had previously spent 15 years in Israeli prison, the group said.

“We fought as soldiers and we promise we will always be soldiers,” Saud told reporters after being freed from prison last spring in a video widely circulated online.

Tuesday’s deaths follow a week of unusually heightened violence in Israel and the West Bank, touched off by an Israeli police raid on Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site, the compound home to the Al-Aqsa mosque.

Mourners carry the body of Lucy Dee
Mourners carry the body of Lucy Dee (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Last week, the Israeli military struck sites linked to the Palestinian group Hamas in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip after militants in the two territories fired salvos of rockets at Israel.

The mosque sits on a contested hilltop revered as the third-holiest site in Islam and the holiest site in Judaism.

Underscoring the situation in the West Bank, two British-Israeli sisters and their mother were killed when their car came under fire near a Jewish settlement in the West Bank last Friday.

The mother, Lucy Dee, succumbed to her wounds on Monday and was laid to rest in the settlement of Kfar Etzion south of Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Hundreds of mourners packed the funeral, singing and swaying as Lucy’s husband, Leo, and his three remaining children wept at the podium — their family of seven reduced to four.

“Lucy, I have a choice: I could lament over the next 25 years of marriage that I’ve lost, but I actually feel blessed to have had 25 years of a beautiful marriage with you,” Leo said, his voice cracking in anguish.

He added: “If we support the good and reject the evil, then we can all play our part in building a better world.”

Last week, in a separate incident, an Italian tourist was killed and five others were hurt when a Palestinian’s car careened onto a bike path near the beach in Tel Aviv in what authorities described as a suspected terrorist attack.

A mourner draped in the Israeli flag attends Lucy Dee's funeral
A mourner draped in the Israeli flag attends Lucy Dee’s funeral (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he offered condolences to his Italian counterpart during a phone call on Tuesday.

So far this year, 94 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank, according to a tally by the Associated Press, at least half of them affiliated with militant groups.

During that time, 19 people were killed in Palestinian attacks on Israelis.

With the country battling threats on multiple fronts, Mr Netanyahu on Monday reversed his decision to fire his defence minister, Yoav Gallant, who expressed opposition to the government’s divisive plans to weaken the judiciary last month.

Mr Gallant praised the Israeli military’s killing of the Palestinian gunmen on Tuesday.

In a step toward de-escalating the situation, Mr Netanyahu’s office said on Tuesday that authorities would ban Jewish visits to the sacred compound housing Al-Aqsa, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, for the remainder of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Mourners attend the funeral of two British-Israeli sisters, Maia and Rina Dee, on Sunday
Mourners attend the funeral of two British-Israeli sisters, Maia and Rina Dee, on Sunday (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

That is standard for the final 10 days of the holiday, when Muslims often pray at the site overnight.

Jews are permitted to visit the compound, but not pray there, under longstanding agreements.

But such visits, which have grown in numbers in recent years, have stoked anger, particularly because some Jews are often seen quietly praying.

The rare convergence of the Jewish Passover festival and Ramadan brought scores of religious Jews to the site last week and fuelled tensions that spiralled into unrest in Jerusalem — and a regional confrontation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
2
Fife property investor Steven Clark and his new development project at 19 Spital in Aberdeen.
Meet the Fife property investor who’s spent £825,000 bringing an empty building back to…
3
Cameron Rae.
‘Broken’ mum of Perth man says ‘whole city is hurting’ over death of son,…
4
The SSSC headquarters at Compass House in Dundee.
Fife care home worker struck off after ‘borrowing’ £90 from resident
5
This divided villa on Perth Road in Dundee's West End topped TSPC's viewing charts last month.
Property on Dundee’s Perth Road tops TSPC’s 10 most viewed homes in March
6
Pitairlie Garage is Angus where a break-in was reported
Police probe break-in at Angus garage
7
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
8
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
9
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
10
Birdie owners Isla Moncrieff and her mum Jenni outside the new Pitlochry shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inside new ‘slow fashion’ womenswear shop in Pitlochry

More from The Courier

The horses visiting Cameron Hospital in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Runaway horses in stable condition after visit to Fife Hospital
children playing under a colourful flag in a park.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why I'm proud to be a part of what Help for Kids…
(From left) Lucas with mum Katrina Simpson and Linzie Shand. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee nurse reveals she couldn't afford son's clothes on full-time salary
Firefighters at the blaze in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Residents hear 'explosions' after taxi torched in Dundee street
Mourners attend the funeral of Lucy Dee at a cemetery in the West Bank settlement of Kfar Etzion, on Tuesday (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)
Tuesday court round-up — Road rage and back to the Baltics
Cameron Rae beaming after passing his driving test in February.
Cameron Rae — Teenager appears in court accused of murdering Perth man
The burnt out flatbed lorry belonging to Gowrie Contracts. Image: Gowrie Contracts.
Owner's disbelief as £42k vehicle 'torched by vandals' in Dundee
Why did child rapist Sean Hogg avoid prison while ex-MP Natalie McGarry was jailed…
A man with a small boy on his shoulders walk throw a rally of independence supporters in Edinburgh.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Since when was independence a question for 'right now'?
John Murray and Mandy Hunter have launched the Kirkcaldy cinema crowdfunder. Image: King's Live Lounge.
Public urged to get behind £5,000 bid to bring cinema back to Kirkcaldy after…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented