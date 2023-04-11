Louisville bank gunman legally bought rifle a week ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Louisville bank gunman legally bought rifle a week ago

By Press Association
A Louisville Metro Police officer walks outside the home of the gunman in the Camp Taylor neighbourhood in Louisville (Timothy D Easley/AP)
The gunman who opened fire at a Louisville bank legally bought the weapon from a local dealership a week ago, police have said.

Louisville Metro Police Department chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said at a press conference that bank worker Connor Sturgeon, 25, bought the gun on April 4 and targeted certain people in the attack.

Armed with the rifle, Sturgeon killed five people — including a close friend of Kentucky’s governor — while live-streaming the attack on Instagram on Monday, authorities said.

Another eight people were hurt.

Louisville Metro Police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel speaks to reporters
Ms Gwinn-Villaroel also said officers’ body camera video from the shooting will be released on Tuesday afternoon.

The chief said an officer who was shot in the head while responding to the mass shooting remained in a critical but stable condition on Tuesday morning.

“It’s looking hopeful,” she told WDRB-TV about Nickolas Wilt, who had graduated from training just 10 days earlier.

She said Mr Wilt and other officers “unflinchingly” engaged Sturgeon at Old National Bank and stopped him from killing more people.

Police arrived as shots were still being fired inside the building and killed Sturgeon, Ms Gwinn-Villaroel said.

“The act of heroism can’t be overstated,” she said.

A Louisville Metro Police crime scene technician photographs bullet holes in the glass of the Old National Bank building in Louisville
“They did what they were called to do. They answered that call to protect and serve,” she said.

The shooting, the 15th mass killing in the US this year, comes just two weeks after a former pupil killed three children and three adults at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, about 160 miles to the south.

That state’s governor and his wife also had friends killed.

Four of the injured remained in hospital on Tuesday — one in a critical condition and three in stable but fair conditions, the University of Louisville Hospital said in a statement.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said he lost one of his closest friends in the shooting.

“Tommy Elliott helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on being a good dad,” he said, his voice shaking with emotion.

A memorial for Joshua Barrick on display at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Louisville
“He’s one of the people I talked to most in the world and very rarely were we talking about my job. He was an incredible friend.”

Also killed in the shooting were Josh Barrick, Jim Tutt, Juliana Farmer and Deana Eckert, police said.

“There are no words to adequately describe the sadness and devastation that our Old National family is experiencing as we grieve the tragic loss of our team members and pray for the recovery of all those who were injured,” Old National Bank boss Jim Ryan said in a statement.

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg told WDRB-TV his focus will be on trying to unify residents in the city.

“We can’t let the targeted acts of evil violence that we saw yesterday in our city deter us from continuing on the path to make our city the vibrant, safe, strong healthy city that we all know it can be and all want it to be,” he said.

