Monaco star Ben Yedder handed suspended jail term by Spanish court for tax fraud By Press Association April 11 2023, 8.15pm Share Monaco star Ben Yedder handed suspended jail term by Spanish court for tax fraud Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4297300/monaco-star-ben-yedder-handed-suspended-jail-term-by-spanish-court-for-tax-fraud/ Copy Link France’s Wissam Ben Yedder (Darko Bandic/AP) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder has been given a suspended prison sentence of six months and a day by a Spanish court for tax fraud. The France international was also fined almost 134,000 euros (£117,711) for not properly paying taxes in Spain. The 32-year-old played for Spanish side Sevilla from 2016-19. The sentencing stemmed from a deal between prosecutors and the player’s defence team, the court said. Sentences of less than two years for first-time offenders are usually suspended in Spain. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close