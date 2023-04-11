900 relatives, survivors and residents agree Grenfell Tower fire civil claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
900 relatives, survivors and residents agree Grenfell Tower fire civil claim

By Press Association
A group of more than 900 bereaved family members, survivors and local residents whose lives have been devastated by the Grenfell Tower fire have agreed a settlement of their civil claims arising from the blaze.

The fire at the residential tower block in North Kensington, west London, in June 2017 killed 72 people and led to a long-running public inquiry, chaired by Sir Martin Moore-Bick, which is looking into the circumstances leading up to and surrounding the blaze.

Cladding giant Arconic said it was among the firms which was involved in the High Court case and had agreed to the settlement.

It said it had also “agreed to contribute to a restorative justice project to benefit the community affected by the fire”.

Tower block fire in London
Mourners remember those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) was the organisation appointed by the local council to run its entire housing stock.

A spokesman said “a monetary settlement won’t mitigate for the loss and trauma”, but welcomed the settlement as a step towards justice for those involved.

Those who took part in the legal claim were represented by 14 firms who have stressed the agreement does not impact the public inquiry, which has yet to publish its report, or the potential for any criminal charges to be brought in the future.

In a statement, the firms said: “The settlement is completely independent of, and has no impact upon, the ongoing Public Inquiry into the Grenfell Tower Fire which is due to publish its report in 2023, or the ongoing criminal investigation where it is anticipated that the Crown Prosecution Service will make a decision on whether to pursue criminal charges against those responsible for the fire after publication of the final Grenfell Tower Inquiry report.”

“In those respects, the BSRs’ (bereaved family members, survivors and local residents) fight for justice continues.

“Finally, it should be recognised that no amount of damages could ever be sufficient to properly compensate those affected by the fire.”

The settlement does not include all victims of the fire.

The amount of compensation the 900 claimants are to received is to be shared out “according to their own specific circumstances”, the lawyers said.

Grenfell Tower stock
The Grenfell Memorial Wall (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In closing submissions to the inquiry in November, lead counsel Richard Millett KC accused firms of a “merry go round of buck-passing” in order to protect their own interests.

The “spider’s web of blame” created by the refusal of core participants to accept responsibility will make the task of the panel – which must examine the circumstances that led to the deaths – even harder, Mr Millett said.

Mr Millett highlighted a number of issues at play in the build-up to the tragedy, including poor regulation, inadequate legislation, the influence of commercial interests and “the failure to pay due respect to the idea of ‘home’ as a physical aspect of human privacy, agency, safety and dignity”.

Reynobond PE is a type of ACM cladding that has been largely blamed for the lethal intensity and rapid spread of fire at Grenfell Tower.

Many of the organisations involved with the Grenfell Tower project have failed to accept blame for their role in the events prior to the disaster, showing a “lack of respect” for the victims and their families, the inquiry heard.

A spokesman for Arconic said: “Arconic confirms that it is a party to the full and final settlement in connection with a large majority of the claims relating to the Grenfell Tower fire in the High Court brought by survivors and estates of decedents.

“Arconic also agreed to contribute to a restorative justice project to benefit the community affected by the fire.

“Arconic continues to express its deepest sympathy to the Grenfell residents and their families, and appreciates the importance of this milestone for providing a resolution that lessens the delay and stress to claimants that would result from protracted legal proceedings.”

In a statement, the KCTMO said: “We are pleased to see that a settlement has been reached for the majority of the bereaved survivors and residents.

“We recognise that a monetary settlement won’t mitigate for the loss and trauma, but both the settlement and the restorative justice process is a welcome step forward. Our deepest sympathies remain with all those impacted by this tragedy.”

