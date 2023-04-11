Chelsea’s Sam Kerr on target as Australia end England’s 30-game unbeaten streak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr on target as Australia end England’s 30-game unbeaten streak

By Press Association
Sam Kerr scored Australia’s opener in the friendly win over England (Adam Davy/PA)
Sam Kerr scored Australia’s opener in the friendly win over England (Adam Davy/PA)

Australia ended England’s 30-game unbeaten streak with a 2-0 friendly victory over the Lionesses in front of 14,489 at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium.

The world number-four ranked Lionesses, who lifted the inaugural women’s Finalissima trophy at Wembley last week, were favourites to beat the 10th-ranked but injury-plagued Matildas.

But Sarina Wiegman’s side were behind at the break after Chelsea striker Sam Kerr took advantage of an error from Leah Williamson and Charlotte Grant made it two after the restart with a nodded effort that deflected off the England captain.

It was the last scheduled match for European champions England ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, where the Lionesses begin their campaign against Haiti in just over 100 days.

Australia head coach Tony Gustavsson had elected to rest Kerr for the Matidas’ 1-0 loss in Friday’s Scotland friendly so she was fresh to face England.

It was the hosts who tried to strike first as the skies opened and Alessia Russo attempted to poke the ball past Mackenzie Arnold from a soggy slide but could only toe it directly into the awaiting arms of the West Ham goalkeeper.

Arnold was soon able to bat away Lauren Hemp’s delivery into the box but made contact with Russo in the process, the number nine – once again earning a start in favour of Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly – deemed fit to continue after a brief pause.

Sam Kerr (right) and Keira Walsh battle for the ball
Chelsea striker Sam Kerr (right) opened the scoring for Australia (John Walton/PA)

Georgia Stanway’s lofted effort was scooped up by Arnold and Australia survived a handful of set-pieces by the largely-dominant hosts, who were forced to replace Hemp – who began the contest wearing a protective face mask – with Lauren James.

It was Russo again on the attack for England, this time off Chloe Kelly’s delivery from a right corner which the Manchester United attacker tried to finish with an acrobatic effort, instead sending it just wide of the post.

England had largely kept the ball inside Australia’s half but it was the Matildas who took the lead after 32 minutes when Williamson underpowered a routine defensive header destined for England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

It proved deadly as Chelsea’s Kerr, in hot pursuit of the England skipper, charged forward to intercept and lift the ball over Manchester United shot-stopper Earps to put the Matildas ahead.

Charlotte Grant (second left) celebrates
Charlotte Grant (second left) celebrated a goal against England (John Walton/PA)

Some suggested Kerr was offside in the build-up but without the VAR that was in place at Wembley, the goal stood and the hosts – after James skied an effort in stoppage time – went into the break with a rare disadvantage.

They somehow swerved danger to start the second half when Kerr latched onto Cortnee Vine’s cross and was somehow able to evade both Jess Carter and Esme Morgan, flanking the Australian, who directed a shot hard but wide of the left post from inside the area.

England struggled to get something started as the rain continued to keep conditions slippery.

James twice looked to level, her first attempt blocked by an Australia defender and her second forcing Arnold into a low save before Chloe Kelly sent an effort over the crossbar.

Wiegman, still searching for a solution to England’s attacking woes, swapped Ella Toone for Daly on the hour mark but seven minutes later, her side were on the wrong side of a two-goal deficit.

This time Kerr turned provider as she sent a cross into the area where Grant rose to meet it, her nodded effort taking a deflection off the unfortunate Williamson before finding the back of the net – though the Australian was ultimately credited with the goal, her first in international action.

England pushed to claw one back but were largely left frustrated by a determined Australia side, who celebrated the clean-sheet victory after Arnold coolly collected Stanway’s free-kick in stoppage-time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
2
Fife property investor Steven Clark and his new development project at 19 Spital in Aberdeen.
Meet the Fife property investor who’s spent £825,000 bringing an empty building back to…
3
Cameron Rae.
‘Broken’ mum of Perth man says ‘whole city is hurting’ over death of son,…
4
The SSSC headquarters at Compass House in Dundee.
Fife care home worker struck off after ‘borrowing’ £90 from resident
5
This divided villa on Perth Road in Dundee's West End topped TSPC's viewing charts last month.
Property on Dundee’s Perth Road tops TSPC’s 10 most viewed homes in March
6
Pitairlie Garage is Angus where a break-in was reported
Police probe break-in at Angus garage
7
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
8
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
9
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
10
Birdie owners Isla Moncrieff and her mum Jenni outside the new Pitlochry shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inside new ‘slow fashion’ womenswear shop in Pitlochry

More from The Courier

Raith manager Ian Murray dejected as his side are beaten at Dundee. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray praises depleted side despite Dundee defeat as he reveals…
Gary Bowyer applauds the Dens Park crowd after his side beat Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'wonderful' goals in woeful weather against Raith Rovers as…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell: Our keeper Derek Gaston didn't have a save to make…
Pars boss James McPake. Image: SNS.
James McPake hails 'professional performance' in tough conditions that puts Dunfermline on verge of…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pledges changes for Livingston game
Nikolay Todorov opened the scoring for Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
4 Peterhead v Dunfermline talking points as Pars' title party delayed despite win
Arbroath suffered defeat at Inverness. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as 7-game unbeaten run is ended by…
The decontamination unit which serves NHS Fife and Tayside is based at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Surgeries delayed in Fife and Tayside after sterilising hub damage
Emergency services on the scene. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Fife road closed after crash involving three cars near Markinch
Future is bright: Fotheringham after signing his deal. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham signs new contract as Tannadice 'star performer' is hailed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented