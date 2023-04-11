Pep Guardiola ’emotionally destroyed’ after Manchester City take commanding lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola ’emotionally destroyed’ after Manchester City take commanding lead

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola joked he had aged 10 years as Manchester City beat Bayern Munich (Tim Goode/PA)
Pep Guardiola joked he had aged 10 years as Manchester City beat Bayern Munich (Tim Goode/PA)

Pep Guardiola claimed he was emotionally drained and had aged 10 years after Manchester City’s stunning Champions League win over Bayern Munich.

City put one foot in the semi-finals for a third successive year as they powered to a 3-0 victory over the German champions in the first leg of their last-eight tie at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

City manager Guardiola, who reached the last four three times as Bayern boss, said: “Emotionally I’m destroyed. I have 10 more years today. It was so demanding a game. It was not comfortable.

“Now I have to relax – a day off for the guys, prepare for Leicester (in the Premier League on Saturday).

“After five, six minutes it was a tight game and in part of the game they were better than us. It was difficult to control them.

“In the last minutes of the (halves) we were better and we scored three fantastic chances.”

The first half was evenly contested but City claimed the initiative with a spectacular strike from Rodri after 27 minutes.

A powerful header from Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland’s 45th goal of a remarkable season wrapped up a convincing win as City stepped up the pressure in the second half.

Bernardo Silva heads Manchester City’s second goal against Bayern Munich
Bernardo Silva heads Manchester City’s second goal (Tim Goode/PA)

With the second leg still to come in Germany next week, however, Guardiola is not taking anything for granted.

He said: “It was an incredible result but I know a little bit what can happen in Munich.

“If you don’t perform really well they are able to score one, two, three. I know that, the players know that.

“It’s an incredible result, but we have to do our game with huge, huge personality. If we don’t do our game anything can happen.

“To knock out these teams you have to have two good games, not just one.”

Haaland set up Silva’s goal before netting himself to establish a new record for the most goals scored by a Premier League player in a single season.

Guardiola said: “He’s always a threat. In the first half (he was) not in the game but in the second half we started to play better and he was part of the game.

“He showed he has the quality to assist as well. He is not just a top scorer.”

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel felt the scoreline was not a fair reflection of the game.

The former Chelsea manager said: “I try to not allow my players to focus on the result. I think it is not a deserved result, it does not tell the story of this match.

Thomas Tuchel, centre, congratulates Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, left, and Nathan Ake after the game
Thomas Tuchel, centre, congratulates Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, left, and Nathan Ake after the game (Tim Goode/PA)

“We played with personality, courage and a lot of quality but we didn’t get the rewards we deserved.

“This does not feel a 3-0 but it is a 3-0. It is a huge task to turn it around but we will not give up.

“It is a home match in Germany and, as they say, it will not be over until we are in the shower.”

