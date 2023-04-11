Six-year-old Daithi to receive award from Prime Minister for organ donation work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six-year-old Daithi to receive award from Prime Minister for organ donation work

By Press Association
Daithi Mac Gabhann and mother Seph Ni Mheallain (PA/Liam McBurney)
Daithi Mac Gabhann and mother Seph Ni Mheallain (PA/Liam McBurney)

Rishi Sunak is to personally present a six-year-old boy who is awaiting a heart transplant with an award recognising his “outstanding” contribution to his community.

The presentation to Daithi Mac Gabhann is one of the Prime Minister’s engagements coinciding with US President Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland.

A new organ donation law for Northern Ireland is named in honour of the Belfast boy in recognition of his and his family’s campaign for law changes.

Mr Sunak will meet Daithi and his family as part of the Prime Minister’s daily Points of Light award.

Assembly recalled to Stormont
Daithi Mac Gabhann and his parents Mairtin MacGabhann and Seph Ni Mheallain (Liam McBurney/PA)

Number 10 said he will thank the Mac Gabhanns for their “tireless campaigning” for Daithi’s Law, which implemented an opt-out organ donation system, bringing Northern Ireland in line with the rest of the UK.

Their efforts prompted the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland’s decision to bring forward amendments to the Executive Formation Bill earlier this year, which allowed Daithi’s Law to “become a reality and save lives across Northern Ireland”, No 10 said.

From June, all adults in the region will be considered potential organ donors unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.

Those excluded from deemed consent legislation are children under 18, people who lack the mental capacity to understand the change in law and visitors to Northern Ireland and temporary residents.

In a letter to Daithi, who is awaiting a new heart, Mr Sunak said: “Every day I write a letter to thank someone for doing something remarkable for others. Today is very special, because I get to thank you.

“The bravery and determination you have shown in campaigning to change the law on organ donation in Northern Ireland is truly inspiring.

“With Daithi’s Law you are helping others in your situation to get the life-changing help they need. It is a huge achievement.

Daithi’s Law
Daithi Mac Gabhann (Department of Health/PA)

“In your father’s words: ‘Exceptional things happen for exceptional people’.

“I agree with him that you are truly exceptional and so I am delighted to recognise your courage by naming you as the UK’s 2029th Point of Light.

“The whole country is with you as you continue your treatment.”

Mr Sunak will host his third meeting with President Biden since taking office, where Number 10 said they will discuss the UK and US’s extensive and deep relationship, evidenced by collaborative UK and US investment in Northern Ireland’s economy and people.

The Prime Minister is expected to use President Biden’s visit and his engagements with business leaders and others in Belfast to encourage further long-term investment.

Events marking the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement will continue into next week, with the Prime Minister making another trip to Belfast to address Queen’s University’s ‘Agreement 25’ conference and host a special Gala Dinner to commemorate the anniversary.

