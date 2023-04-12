Head of Mexican immigration agency to be charged after fire killed 40 migrants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Head of Mexican immigration agency to be charged after fire killed 40 migrants

By Press Association
People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention centre that killed dozens, outside the detention center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (Christian Chavez, AP Photo)
People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention centre that killed dozens, outside the detention center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (Christian Chavez, AP Photo)

Mexico’s top immigration official will face criminal charges over a fire that killed 40 migrants in Ciudad Juarez last month.

Federal prosecutors said Francisco Garduno was remiss in not preventing the disaster despite earlier indications of problems at his agency’s detention centres.

The decision to file charges against the head of the National Immigration Institute was announced late on Tuesday by the federal Attorney General’s Office.

It followed repeated calls from within Mexico, and from some Central American nations, not to stop the case at five low-level officials, guards and a Venezuelan migrant already facing homicide charges.

Guatemala Migrants
Foreign Ministry officers hold portraits beside the coffins of Guatemalan migrants whose remains arrived at the La Aurora Air Force Base in Guatemala City (Moises Castillo/AP)

On Wednesday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that even though the Attorney General’s Office was investigating Garduno, prosecutors had revealed few details and it was not clear what they would charge him with.

“We are going to wait and we are going to make decisions in the (right) moment,” Mr Lopez Obrador said.

Anger initially focused on two guards who were seen fleeing the March 27 fire, without unlocking the cell door to allow the migrants to escape, but Mr Lopez Obrador said earlier on Tuesday that they did not have the keys.

The Attorney General’s Office said several other officers of Garduno’s agency will also face charges for failing to carry out their duties, the statement said, but prosecutors did not explain what charges or identify the officials.

Prosecutors said the case showed a “pattern of irresponsibility”.

Guatemala Migrants
Workers carry the coffins of Guatemalan migrants whose remains arrived at the La Aurora Air Force Base in Guatemala City (Moises Castillo/AP)

They said that after a fire at another detention centre in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco killed one person and injured 14 in 2020, the immigration agency knew there were problems which needed to be corrected, but failed to act.

There have long been complaints about corruption and bad conditions at Mexico’s migrant detention facilities, but they have never been seriously addressed.

Mr Lopez Obrador’s comments about the guards in last month’s fire in the border city of Ciudad Juarez came on the day the bodies of 17 Guatemalan migrants and six Hondurans killed in the fire were flown back to their home countries.

It was unclear what effect Mr Lopez Obrador’s comments might have on the trial of the guards, who were detained previously over the fire.

“The door was closed, because the person who had the keys wasn’t there,” he said.

A video from a security camera inside the facility shows guards walking away when the fire started inside the cell holding migrants.

The guards are seen hurrying away as smoke fills the facility, and they do not appear to make any effort to release the migrants.

Three Mexican immigration officials, a guard and a Venezuelan migrant are being held for investigation in connection with the fire. They face homicide charges.

The migrant allegedly set fire to foam mattresses at the detention centre to protest about what he apparently thought were plans to move or deport the migrants.

