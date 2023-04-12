Rodri insists it is job not done yet for Manchester City in Bayern Munich tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rodri insists it is job not done yet for Manchester City in Bayern Munich tie

By Press Association
Rodri set up Manchester City’s victory over Bayern Munich with a superb goal (Adam Davy/PA)
Rodri set up Manchester City’s victory over Bayern Munich with a superb goal (Adam Davy/PA)

Rodri insisted the job was not done after Manchester City took a huge stride towards the Champions League semi-finals with a convincing win over Bayern Munich.

City produced one of their greatest European performances as they overcame the six-time champions 3-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Rodri himself set up victory with a stunning first-half strike before Bernardo Silva added a powerful header and Erling Haaland – almost inevitably – hit his 45th goal of a remarkable season.

City will now expect to secure their place in the last four for a third successive season in next week’s second leg but Rodri is taking nothing for granted.

The Spanish midfielder said: “I am very happy for the performance. It was a very special one.

“I want to congratulate the team because of the effort, and because of the fact we played one of the best teams in Europe.

“But this is the Champions League and we know who we are facing. We know how demanding it is going to be. We still have to try to win the game because it is not done.”

The first half was evenly contested but Rodri gave his side the edge when he curled home a left-foot shot from outside the area in the 27th minute.

Rodri celebrates scoring City's first goal
Rodri curled home the opener from outside the area (Tim Goode/PA)

“It was very special for me because it was my first goal in the Champions League,” said the 26-year-old. “I think it gave us the confidence to believe and keep going. I have to shoot more!”

Bayern responded with former City winger Leroy Sane twice threatening but City took a firm grip when Haaland broke free from a Jack Grealish backheel and crossed for Silva to double the lead on 70 minutes.

Haaland then did what he does best six minutes later when he turned in from close range after John Stones headed a cross back across the face of goal.

The Norwegian’s strike established a new record for the most club goals scored by a Premier League player in a single season, passing the previous best of 44 set jointly by Mohamed Salah and Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

“Erling is an incredible weapon,” Rodri said. “He is always in the area and he made an incredible assist also. He understood the space to give the second goal to Bernardo.

“But I don’t want to talk about individuals. I want to speak about the team. It was a collective win.

“We struggled at times because they are good also but I think we stood up well in the game. We punished them and took opportunities.

“We could have scored more goals but in the end it was a great result.”

