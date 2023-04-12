Erling Haaland’s stunning debut season as he scores record 45th goal of campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erling Haaland’s stunning debut season as he scores record 45th goal of campaign

By Press Association
Erling Haaland celebrated a goal against Bayern Munich (Tim Goode/PA)
Erling Haaland set a new record for a Premier League player with his 45th goal of the season in all competitions as Manchester City beat Bayern Munich 3-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Haaland exceeded the record for the Premier League era, set 20 years ago by Manchester United striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy and matched in 2017-18 by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the Norway international’s stunning debut season in detail.

Record breaker

Haaland had already produced the first 30-goal top-flight season since Salah and Tottenham’s Harry Kane both achieved the feat five years ago and he now has half as many again in other competitions.

Tuesday’s close-range finish against Bayern was his 11th goal in seven appearances in Europe, taking his overall record in the competition to 34 in 26 games – already in the competition’s top 20 goalscorers.

In that list he is sandwiched between Edinson Cavani, whose 35 goals came in 70 appearances for Napoli, Paris St Germain and Manchester United, and Fernando Morientes who scored 33 in 93 for Real Madrid, Monaco, Liverpool and Valencia.

Haaland’s season tally also includes an FA Cup hat-trick in the 6-0 win over Burnley and a Carabao Cup goal against Liverpool, for a total of 45 in 39 matches.

Half-century in sight

There are a maximum of 15 games remaining for City this season – nine in the league, the second leg against Bayern followed by a likely semi-final over two legs and a possible final, and an FA Cup semi-final against Championship Sheffield United where they will be favourites to progress to the final.

With Haaland scoring more than a goal a game to this point, if he keeps up his season-long rate and plays every possible game, he could hit an astonishing 62 goals – within one of former Everton striker Dixie Dean’s all-time record of 63 in 1927-28.

He would bring up his half-century in another five games, potentially against Fulham at the end of April based on City’s current schedule – but his recent hot streak, even by his standards, raises the prospect of that magic landmark arriving even sooner.

Haaland has scored 11 goals in his last four games – five in the Champions League second leg against RB Leipzig, the hat-trick against Burnley, two league goals against Southampton and his one against Bayern – and has relegation-threatened Leicester next on his schedule, albeit with a new manager in the form of Dean Smith.

Haaland is two away from Salah’s record for a 38-game Premier League season and needs four to match the overall record set by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer in the early 42-game campaigns of the Premier League era, with both marks firmly in his sights in the remaining weeks of the season.

