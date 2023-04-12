Daithi, six, ribs Sunak over Ireland’s rugby win as he receives special award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daithi, six, ribs Sunak over Ireland’s rugby win as he receives special award

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak presents six-year-old Daithi Mac Gabhann, who is awaiting a heart transplant, with an award recognising “outstanding volunteers” for his contribution to his community during the Points of Light Awards held at the Culloden Hotel in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak presents six-year-old Daithi Mac Gabhann, who is awaiting a heart transplant, with an award recognising "outstanding volunteers" for his contribution to his community during the Points of Light Awards held at the Culloden Hotel in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

A six-year-old boy awaiting a heart transplant ribbed Rishi Sunak about Ireland’s rugby win over England as the Prime Minister presented him with a special award to recognise his “outstanding” contribution to his community.

Daithi Mac Gabhann and Mr Sunak also chatted about football when they met on Wednesday morning on the outskirts of Belfast.

A new organ donation law for Northern Ireland is named in honour of the Belfast boy in recognition of his and his family’s campaign for law changes.

Mr Sunak presented Daithi with a Points of Light awards to acknowledge the family’s campaigning efforts.

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Daithi Mac Gabhann with his father Mairtin Mac Gabhann, mother Seph Ni Mheallain and younger brother Cairbre as he is presented with an award by Rishi Sunak (Niall Carson/PA)

The meeting at the Culloden Hotel came ahead of Mr Sunak’s political engagement with US President Joe Biden in Belfast city centre.

Mr Sunak told Daithi that only one person in the UK was given the award each day and that showed how special he is.

Number 10 said the Prime Minister wanted to thank the Mac Gabhanns for their “tireless campaigning” for Daithi’s Law, which implemented an opt-out organ donation system, bringing Northern Ireland in line with the rest of the UK.

Mr Sunak said: “One of the joys of my job is being able to meet some exceptional people. Just like Daithi Mac Gabhann.”

He added: “Daithi’s Law will save lives.”

Daithi was joined for the award presentation by his father Mairtin Mac Gabhann, mother Seph Ni Mheallain and younger brother Cairbre.

The family’s campaigning efforts were a factor in prompting Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris to bypass the collapsed Stormont institutions to pass legislation at Westminster that allowed Daithi’s Law to come into effect.

From June, all adults in the region will be considered potential organ donors unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.

In a letter to Daithi, who is awaiting a new heart, Mr Sunak said: “Every day I write a letter to thank someone for doing something remarkable for others. Today is very special, because I get to thank you.

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak chats to six-year-old Daithi (Niall Carson/PA)

“The bravery and determination you have shown in campaigning to change the law on organ donation in Northern Ireland is truly inspiring.

“With Daithi’s Law you are helping others in your situation to get the life-changing help they need. It is a huge achievement.

“In your father’s words: ‘Exceptional things happen for exceptional people’.

“I agree with him that you are truly exceptional and so I am delighted to recognise your courage by naming you as the UK’s 2,029th Point of Light.

“The whole country is with you as you continue your treatment.”

