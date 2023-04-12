Storm Noa to hit the UK with 70 mph gusts predicted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Storm Noa to hit the UK with 70 mph gusts predicted

By Press Association
Windy weather is predicted to worsen through the day with heavy rain and thunder predicted for the South East (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Windy weather is predicted to worsen through the day with heavy rain and thunder predicted for the South East (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Storm Noa is set to hit the UK this morning with 70 mph gusts predicted.

A swathe of wintery weather with heavy rain and strong gusts is set to sweep across the UK on Wednesday.

The weather system, named Storm Noa by Meteo France, is predicted to grow stronger over the course of the day with coastal areas in south-west England, particularly Devon and Cornwall, likely to be worst affected.

The Met Office has warned of potential short-term losses of power and disruption to road and ferry travel in the region.

A yellow weather warning for wind has also been extended to the south-east of England, where the storm is predicted to migrate over the course of the day.

The forecaster said there is a chance of “heavy outbreaks of rain and thunder” in south-east England by Wednesday evening.

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said: “There’s likely to be some warning updates from us of winds with some associated rain throughout the day with gusts up to 60-70 miles per hour this morning and some heavy rains accompanying.

“Coastal areas, particularly Devon and Cornwall, are likely to see the worst of this with potential short-term losses of power and disruption to travel.

“This is a low-pressure system that is building in from the west and is set to get worse throughout the course of the day.”

Although the weather is a named storm in France, it is not classed as such by the Met Office.

Heavy showers are also expected in Scotland, with western areas predicted to see in excess of 30mm of rain and other areas set to see around 20mm of rain.

Temperatures in Scotland are expected to be 5C but will dip to freezing level overnight tonight, particularly in rural areas in the north of the country.

A yellow warning for wind has been lifted in Northern Ireland, though the Met Office predicts strong winds of around 50mph in some coastal areas.

Mr Dixon added: “The set up is low pressure dominant both in the South West and in Scotland.

“Overnight tonight and into Thursday, we are expecting these low-pressure systems to combine and move into the North Sea. This will leave behind showers across much of the UK with winds decreasing throughout the day on Thursday.”

The first storm to be named by the Met Office, or Irish or Dutch weather services, this season will still be Storm Antoni, in accordance with the 2022/23 name list.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
2
Broomhall House.
Jessie’s Kitchen premises in Broughty Ferry goes on sale for £900k
3
Police officer Andrew Caulfield was admonished.
Dundee police officer escapes punishment for harassing colleague for nine months
4
Emergency services at the crash near Markinch. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Man, 80, dies after Fife crash
5
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
6
Floral tributes left for Cameron Scott Rae, 20, who died in Perth at the weekend. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson/supplied
Cameron Rae: Mum grateful for support but ‘still numb’ after Perth death
7
Judy Hamilton is proud of the Fife affordable homes plan.
Councillors back £150m affordable homes plan for Fife amid record homeless levels
8
The snake has now been removed from Broughty Ferry beach. Image: James O'Donnell/Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Mystery over death of huge python recovered from Broughty Ferry beach
9
Firefighters at the blaze in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Residents hear ‘explosions’ after taxi torched in Dundee street
10
Mark Shannon
Sheriff notes Dundee’s drugs death toll as dealer sentenced

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson has been in a worse position - and come out of it. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone were in a far worse position than this last year…
Kevin Clancy has been the victim of threats following his handling of Celtic v Rangers. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin slams 'disgraceful' Kevin Clancy threats as Dundee United boss calls for referee…
Botti Biabi celebrates with Fraser MacLeod as Brechin City win comfortably against Fraserburgh. Image; Kenny Elrick / DCT Media.
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side net 5-goal Fraserburgh…
V&A Dundee
Pigeons roosting at V&A Dundee shot by pest control
2
Windy weather is predicted to worsen through the day with heavy rain and thunder predicted for the South East (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Cigarettes and alcohol
The former Victoria Linen Works will become a new Kirkcaldy Farmfoods
Scotland's last linen factory to be demolished to make way for new Kirkcaldy Farmfoods
Levenmouth roadworks will end soon.
End in sight for Levenmouth roads misery as Bawbee Bridge and Methilhill works to…
Undated Handout Photo of Tess Daly's turkey burgers. See PA Feature FOOD Tess Daly. Picture credit should read: Andrew Burton/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Tess Daly.
Midweek meal: Get the family together to create Tess Daly’s tremendous turkey burgers
Zach Robinson celebrates with Alex Jakubiak. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak have been the difference as Dundee's title…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Ebony the coatimundi is believed to be the first of her species to receive acupuncture Picture shows; Ebony the coatimundi receiving acupuncture . Ladybank, Fife. Supplied by Fife Zoo Date; 12/04/2023
Fife Zoo animal treated to acupuncture in world first

Editor's Picks

Most Commented