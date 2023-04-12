Protester detained as Emmanuel Macron visits Amsterdam university

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Protester detained as Emmanuel Macron visits Amsterdam university

By Press Association
One of two detained demonstrators is carried to a police van during the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch King Willem-Alexander to the science faculty of the UvA, University of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
One of two detained demonstrators is carried to a police van during the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch King Willem-Alexander to the science faculty of the UvA, University of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Emmanuel Macron has said protests in France and the Netherlands are a social price that has to be paid as the two governments push ahead with reforms.

“We must sometimes accept controversy,” the French president said. “We must try to build a path for the future.”

He was speaking to members of the French community in Amsterdam on the second day of a state visit which has been dogged by small protests against his unpopular pension reform, which will raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Netherlands France
Emmanuel Macron and Dutch King Willem-Alexander visit the University of Amsterdam (Mischa Schoemaker/AP)

The reforms have sparked massive and sometimes violent protests in France.

In the Netherlands, farmers and their supporters protested for months about plans to rein in emissions of nitrogen oxide.

At times last year, farmers used tractors to blockade supermarket warehouses, torched bales of hay alongside roads and dumped waste including manure and asbestos on highways.

A populist pro-farmer political party made major gains in recent provincial elections in the Netherlands.

“Sometimes in France we think that we are the only country where there are protests,” Mr Macron said in his speech in Amsterdam. “You who live here know very well that there is also a strong, profound protest movement here.”

Netherlands France
One of two detained demonstrators is carried to a police van (Peter Dejong/AP)

Earlier in the day, police tackled and detained a protester who ran, shouting, towards Mr Macron as he arrived at a University of Amsterdam science campus.

It was the second day that protesters had targeted him. On Tuesday, demonstrators shouted and held up banners at the start of a speech in The Hague.

The incident on Wednesday happened as Mr Macron arrived with Dutch King Willem-Alexander at the university’s science park to visit its Quantum Gases and Quantum Information Lab to discuss quantum technology.

The protester was tackled by a military officer and police before being restrained and taken to a nearby police vehicle. Mr Macron’s visit continued after the man and another protester were detained.

King Willem-Alexander
Dutch King Willem-Alexander leaves the University of Amsterdam science campus (Peter Dejong/AP)

The French leader’s wife Brigitte and Dutch Queen Maxima visited a Dutch foundation that works to improve the mental health of young people in the Netherlands.

They then toured the Anne Frank House, a museum in the canal-side building where the Second World War Jewish diarist hid with her family from Nazi occupiers until they were discovered and deported to death camps. Only Anne’s father Otto survived.

Earlier, French and Dutch ministers signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in moves to develop digital technology and make the countries’ industrial sectors more sustainable.

The Pact for Innovation and Sustainable Growth aims to promote partnerships in areas including “semiconductors, quantum, critical raw materials, sustainable mobility and energy infrastructure”, the Dutch government said in a statement.

