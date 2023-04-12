Chief constables must have ‘final word’ on sackings, says top officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chief constables must have ‘final word’ on sackings, says top officer

By Press Association
Chief Constable Craig Guildford has echoed comments by Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley (Richard Vernalls/PA)
Chief Constable Craig Guildford has echoed comments by Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley (Richard Vernalls/PA)

Chief constables must have “the final word” on decisions to sack officers and staff according to the head of England’s second biggest police force.

Craig Guildford, who recently took the helm at West Midlands Police and is the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) lead for professional standards, said a change away from the current system “needs to be done expeditiously”.

It followed publication of Baroness Casey’s interim report into the culture and standards at the Metropolitan Police, published last year, which raised concerns about the low number of police officers being dismissed and how those with multiple misconduct allegations were still serving.

The Casey review triggered a Home Office review into the current arrangements for disciplining officers and staff.

Echoing the comments of Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, Ch Con Guildford said he had given feedback as the NPCC lead “on behalf of chief constables” to the Government, with the results of the review set to be published in the coming weeks.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley criticised a lack of power in sacking staff (Aaron Chown/PA)

Speaking last week, Sir Mark had said it was “nonsensical” he did not have the power to sack staff.

He was commenting after fall-out from the Casey report and the high-profile criminal investigations into police officers Wayne Couzens and David Carrick, all of which have shaken wider public confidence in policing.

The murder of Sarah Everard by Couzens, a serving officer and ex-Pc Carrick being unmasked as a serial abuser and rapist are among the scandals to have hit the Met – branded institutionally racist, homophobic and misogynist in the Casey review.

At the moment, officers and staff accused of the highest-level gross misconduct go before tribunals headed by independent legally qualified chairs, which can issue sanctions short of dismissal – even if the force wants the individual sacked.

Chief constables do still retain the power to sack but only in limited circumstances, known as the fast-track procedure, such as when officers have already separately been convicted of a serious criminal offence.

Mr Guildford, speaking on Wednesday, said the NPCC’s feedback on the topic was now with the Home Office and any final decision on changes to the existing system was ultimately “for the Home Secretary to consider”.

Suella Braverman
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Aaron Chown/PA)

But commenting on Sir Mark’s views, he said: “I echo those comments with regards to being able to firmly and individually set the standard for the organisation.

“I do that with cases that come before me on a fast-track basis.

“But clearly the system at the moment with legally qualified chairs has somebody else making that decision.

“We feel that the Chief Constable as the employer, as the standard-setter, needs to have that final word and that needs to be done expeditiously.”

He added: “But this isn’t just about making sure that it’s easy to dismiss officers at all because each officer and staff member needs a fair hearing and it’s important that that is remembered.”

In mid-January, the Home Office announced a review of current disciplinary arrangements for forces, to assess if they were both “effective” and “efficient at removing officers who fall far short of the high standards expected of them”.

He added: “We’ve had a data wash of every individual employee who works for the organisation – officer and staff member.

“We’re working through that to make sure that there is nothing that has slipped the net.

“Thus far … we have found nothing, locally, which has slipped through that net – in other words, things that we weren’t already aware of.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman, speaking at the time of the review’s announcement, said: “Officers who fall short and are not fit to serve the public have no place in our police, and we must ensure they can be dismissed as swiftly as possible.”

She added: “This review will ensure that bureaucracy and unnecessary process will not prevail over ethics and common sense.

“It will urgently identify reforms to the dismissals process so that we can enact change.”

