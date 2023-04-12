Marcus Rashford to miss a ‘few games’ before Manchester United’s run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marcus Rashford to miss a ‘few games’ before Manchester United’s run-in

By Press Association
Marcus Rashford (right) pulled up holding his groin at the weekend (Mike Egerton/PA)
Marcus Rashford (right) pulled up holding his groin at the weekend (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester United have confirmed Marcus Rashford will miss a “few games” and manager Erik ten Hag is unsure how much of a part the in-form forward will be able to play in the run-in.

The 25-year-old has bounced back from a challenging campaign in spectacular fashion, scoring 28 goals in all competitions having shone particularly brightly since the winter World Cup.

Rashford’s form helped United to Carabao Cup glory but his availability for their quest for FA Cup and Europa League success – as well as a top-four finish – was thrown into doubt on Saturday lunchtime.

The forward pulled up holding his groin after trying to meet a ball over the top in the 78th minute of the 2-0 win against Everton, immediately indicating to the bench that he was hurt.

Ten Hag said afterward that he did “not look well” and United announced on Wednesday that he “will be unavailable for a few games but is expected to be back for the season run-in”.

Speaking an hour after the update on Rashford was published, Ten Hag said: “A few games, so that is the statement.

“I can’t give more details of it because we don’t know. We have to see how it develops, the injury.

“Of course it’s a setback and he’s disappointed about it.

Marcus Rashford in action for Manchester United
Rashford will definitely miss Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla (Mike Egerton/PA)

“But he’s not totally broke because he knows he will return quickly, so he’s optimistic and he’s started straight on his recovery and his rehab so that helps to get back soon.”

Rashford responded on Twitter by posting: “I’m working hard with the physio to get back ASAP. See you soon.”

The forward will definitely miss Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla, who could face a familiar face at Old Trafford as United look to offset their star attacker’s absence.

Anthony Martial spent a disappointing loan spell with the LaLiga side in the second half of last season and has endured an injury-hit time since returning to Old Trafford.

But Ten Hag has always praised the France international’s impact and is ready to start him after coming off the bench in United’s last three matches following a hip issue.

Anthony Martial during training
Anthony Martial is ready to start for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I think he is ready, yeah, to start a game,” the Dutchman said of Martial, who scored his first Premier League goal of 2023 against Everton.

“But as I said, the frontline against Brentford did really well and then we decided to continue that against Everton and they did again very well.

“The advantage was also we can bring Anthony Martial slowly back but in the team, give him minutes, get him used to the game at the highest level, to high intensity.

“But I think already against Everton he was ready to start a game.”

Casemiro in action for Manchester United
Casemiro is available having missed both matches since the international break (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Ten Hag said they “don’t have to force things” with Martial and are “careful” with a player whose inability to stay fit has been a hallmark of the campaign.

“You say I defended him, yeah, but I just point to the stats,” he said. “The stats are telling you that the moment he is on the pitch, then the time he needs for a goal is really less (that others).

“When he is in the team – I refer to games against Man City, against Liverpool when he’s in the team – we play our best football and have our best results as a team.

“I just pointed to the stats and I see how he contributes to this team.”

Alejandro Garnacho and Luke Shaw remain sidelined for Thursday’s match, but Casemiro is available having missed both matches since the international break as he completed a domestic ban.

The Brazil midfielder’s return provides a welcome boost against Sevilla, who may be enduring a challenging domestic campaign but are kings of the Europa League.

They have won the competition on a record six occasions, beating United in a one-legged semi-final behind closed doors in Cologne on their way to their most recent crown in 2020.

“They have a big reputation winning the Europa League,” Ten Hag added.

“They won the Europa League most of all clubs in Europe, so that is a magnificent record so we have to be aware of it because that is their target.

“We are sure 100 per cent motivated to go again. If we want to beat them, we have to play our best football and everyone has to deliver their best performance.

“When you don’t do it, we have a problem, so we need to be fully focused and fully prepared for this game.”

