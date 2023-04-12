National Public Radio quits Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
National Public Radio quits Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label

By Press Association
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

US non-profit media organisation National Public Radio is quitting Twitter after the social media platform stamped its account with labels the news organisation says are intended to undermine its credibility.

Twitter labelled NPR’s main account last week as “state-affiliated media”, a term also used to identify media outlets controlled or heavily influenced by authoritarian governments such as Russia and China.

Twitter later changed the label to “government-funded media”, but to NPR it is still misleading.

NPR said in a statement on Wednesday that it “will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent”.

“Defund @NPR,” was Twitter owner Elon Musk’s response. His latest dispute with a news organisation reflects a gamble for the social media platform he bought last year.

Twitter has said its users come to it to keep track of current events, which made it an attractive place for news outlets to share their stories and reinforced Twitter’s moves to combat the spread of misinformation.

But Mr Musk has long expressed disdain for professional journalists and said he wants to elevate the views and expertise of the “average citizen”.

The Public Broadcasting Service said on Wednesday it has also stopped tweeting from its main account and that the public TV organisation has no plans to resume because “Twitter’s simplistic label leaves the inaccurate impression that PBS is wholly funded by the federal government”.

Media analysts say growing friction between Twitter and news organisations since Mr Musk bought the platform is bad for Twitter and for the public.

“It’s a shame to have proceeded in a direction where, intentionally or otherwise, Twitter is categorising Russian propaganda outlets in a similar way to very legitimate news sources that get a very modest amount of funding from the US government,” said Paul Barrett, deputy director of the NYU Stern Centre for Business and Human Rights.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk (Benjamin Fanjoy/AP)

This is the latest example of Mr Musk tangling with mainstream news organisations. He abruptly suspended the accounts of individual journalists who wrote about Twitter late last year, claiming some were trying to reveal his location.

Twitter earlier in April removed the verification check mark on the main account of the New York Times, singling out the newspaper and disparaging its reporting after it said it would not pay for verification of its institutional accounts.

Twitter used to tag journalists and other high-profile accounts with blue check marks to verify their identity and distinguish them from imposters, but Mr Musk has derided the marks as an undeserved status symbol and plans to take them away from anyone not buying a premium subscription.

Those cost as little as 8 dollars a month for individuals and a minimum of 1,000 dollars a month for organisations.

Mr Barrett said Mr Musk appears to be intent on “insulting and antagonising individuals and organisations that he considers to be too liberal for his taste”, but by driving away legitimate news outlets, Twitter is only harming itself.

“The drift is in an unfortunate direction,” he said. “You want to encourage sources of reliable, well-reported news to be present and prolific on your platform.”

NPR’s main account had not tweeted since April 4. On Wednesday, it sent a series of tweets listing other places to find its journalism.

Spokeswoman Isabel Lara said its journalists, employees and member stations can decide for themselves if they want to keep using the platform. NPR journalists have not been given the “government-funded” label.

NPR does receive US government funding through grants from federal agencies and departments, along with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The company has said it accounts for less than 1% of NPR’s annual operating budget. Much of its funding comes from sponsorships and dues from its member stations around the US, which in turn get revenue from a range of funders including public institutions, corporate donors and listeners.

Twitter’s new labels have often appeared arbitrarily assigned. For example, it has not added the “government-funded” label for many other public broadcasting organisations, such as those in Canada and Australia.

It also has changed some labels without explanation, such as when it removed a “United Arab Emirates state-affiliated media” tag from the profile of Abu Dhabi’s The National newspaper earlier this year.

BBC Twitter account
The Twitter page for the main BBC account with a ‘government-funded media’ tag (Yui Mok/PA)

In an interview on Tuesday with a BBC technology reporter at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, Mr Musk acknowledged that the British organisation “is not thrilled” about the label it received and asked the reporter for feedback.

“Our goal was simply to be as truthful and accurate as possible,” Mr Musk said. “So I think we’re adjusting the label to be ‘publicly funded’, which I think is perhaps not too objectionable. We’re trying to be accurate.”

The BBC said on Wednesday it would welcome a move to change the label to “publicly funded” instead of government-funded. Hours later, it got its wish, but not NPR or PBS.

