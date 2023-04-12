Sunak meets PSNI officer John Caldwell and family in Northern Ireland visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak meets PSNI officer John Caldwell and family in Northern Ireland visit

By Press Association
(Phil Noble/PA)
(Phil Noble/PA)

Rishi Sunak has visited a senior PSNI officer who was shot in Northern Ireland earlier this year.

The Prime Minister, who was in Belfast to meet US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, is understood to have met Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell and his family at a hospital in the north west.

The PSNI described it as a “private visit” and would not comment.

Liam Kelly, chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, which represents rank and file officers, said the meeting with Mr Caldwell was deeply appreciated.

“It showed support for John as he progresses with his recovery following the cowardly attempt on his life in Omagh,” he said.

“It also showed support for our officers who work against a backdrop of a severe terrorist threat.

“The Prime Minister by his actions firmly aligned himself and his Government with dedicated and committed police officers.”

The visit came as Mr Biden referenced the attack in his speech at Ulster University, warning that the “the enemies of peace will not prevail”.

Police officer shot in Omagh
A rally outside Omagh Courthouse to unite against paramilitary violence after the shooting of John Caldwell (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Caldwell was left with life-changing injuries after the shooting in Co Tyrone earlier this year.

The New IRA, an armed dissident republican group opposed to the peace process, has been blamed for the attack on the high-profile officer.

Mr Biden, in his speech, praised the response of politicians to the attack, as he said: “Northern Ireland will not go back, pray God.

“The attack was a hard reminder there will always be those who seek to destroy, rather than rebuild.

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Joe Biden referenced the attack in his speech at Ulster University (Aaron Chown/PA)

“But the lesson of the Good Friday Agreement is this: at times when things seem fragile or easily broken, that is when hope and hard work are needed the most.”

The terrorism threat level in the region was recently raised to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely, with Mr Biden’s visit coming after disturbances in Londonderry over Easter.

Four suspected pipe bombs were recovered from a cemetery in the north-west city where a republican commemoration was staged on Easter Monday.

There were scenes of violence in the Creggan area of Derry after the event, when a number of missiles, including petrol bombs, were hurled by young people at a police Land Rover monitoring the pre-commemoration parade.

